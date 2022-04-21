SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were six street crews out and about in Sioux Falls working to fill potholes on Thursday, according to Dustin Hansen, Street Operations Manager with the city of Sioux Falls.

Hansen says that pothole filling is a year-round task for the street maintenance department, but that the period of late March to early May is the time that they try to get on top of the issue.

“We didn’t have a whole lot of snow this year, so that kind of helped us with the development of potholes, and being able to get them repaired,” said Hansen.

KELOLAND News spent a chunk of Thursday morning driving the streets of Sioux Falls, checking out some of the potholes and cracks found throughout the city.

Cracks at E 10th St. and Cleveland Ave.

Potholes at Cleveland and N. Chapel Hill Rd.

Crack across N. Chapel Hill Rd.

Cracks on E. 6th St.

Pothole on West Ave. near 41st St.

Potholes on West Ave.

Pothole on S. Hawthorn Ave.

Potholes on S. Menlo Ave.

Patched holes on S. Menlo Ave.

Recently patched holes on S. Menlo Ave.

Patched potholes and cracks on N. Menlo Ave.

Crack crossing the street at N. Menlo and W. 2nd St.

Potholes and cracks at N. Menlo and W. 2nd St.

Intersection of N. Menlo and W. 2nd St.

Though they may feel the same beneath your tires, Hansen says that there is a difference between these potholes and cracks, and that includes how they’re handled.

“Industry-wide, a pothole is typically 2 inches or deeper, and the size of it could vary anywhere from a 12 inch diameter or bigger,” explained Hansen.

Large cracks on the other hand, even if fairly wide and deep, are not technically potholes, and are often termed ‘asphalt issues’.

Potholes (left) vs cracks (right)

While potholes will often be fixed by clearing out the small area of the hole itself and then filling it, asphalt issues such as cracks often cover much larger areas and sometimes require the removal and repair of large sections of the street.

However, Hansen says that if the city gets several reports of potholes in one small area, they may make it an asphalt issue, and treat it as such, working to repair the whole area rather than just specific spots.

How long these fixes last can vary greatly, especially depending on the weather.

“If you’re filling potholes in the winter — if you continue getting freeze/thaws, those mixes can come out,” said Hansen.

Depending on the weather or traffic, Hansen says they hope to be able to get 5-10 years of life out of asphalt patches.

Putting an exact (or even approximate) number to the amount of potholes in the city is challenging. The city uses the Sioux Falls One Link system to allow residents to report issues, including potholes. “In 2019 we about 7,000 requests,” said Hansen. “Last year we had about 3,500, and then this year so far we’ve had about 800.”

You can report potholes in your area here.

Hansen clarifies that these numbers are just showing how many potholes have been reported, and that there are of course more out there. However, when a crew goes out to fill a reported pothole, they will also try to fill all the others in the immediate area.

Generally, these crews aim for a two-business-day turnaround on pothole requests.

Hansen says the city doesn’t really count individual potholes they’ve filled, instead opting to track the number of materials they use. “On average, a pothole is around 30-50 pounds of material,” he said.

In a given year, Hansen says the city can use up to 2,000 tons of material to fill potholes. With 2,000 pounds per ton, that means that a total of up to 4 million pounds could be used. If a pothole averages 30-50 pounds to fill, that means that there could be anywhere between 80,000 and 133,333 potholes repaired each year.