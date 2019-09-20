How to get to the Sanford International?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the Sanford International golf tournament now officially underway, tens of thousands of fans will head to the country club to see their favorite pros in action.

So how do you get to the golf course?

The best way is to park at the Empire Mall and take a shuttle to the country club. You can park on the west side in the old Sears and Younkers parking lots.

Shuttles run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and leave every 10 to 15 minutes.

🚌⛳️ Wondering how to get to the @SanfordIntl? I’m trying out a few ways. Right now I’m loading up on a bus at the Empire Mall. #KELONews pic.twitter.com/XzcCbfHKRc — Michael Geheren (@mgeheren) September 20, 2019

In a KELOLAND.com Original, Michael Geheren is looking at other ways to get to the tournament.

Look for that story online Friday.