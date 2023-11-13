SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With the holidays approaching, some people can struggle with staying warm, putting food on the table for those large family gatherings and getting gifts.

The Helpline Center in South Dakota puts together a list of businesses and agencies in Sioux Falls that help families during the holiday season. There are options for those who need assistance and for people looking to donate or volunteer.

Winter Clothing

Keep KELOLAND Warm

200 N. Dakota Avenue

KELOLAND’s annual winter coat drive is accepting donations until November 22. All donations can be dropped off at St. Francis House or at any of the Sioux Falls Lewis locations besides downtown. To receive a coat through Keep KELOLAND Warm, individuals must work through one of the local agencies like the Union Gospel Mission, Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, Call to Freedom or the Banquet.

Project Warm-Up

1510 S Lake Ave

For 18 years, Project Warm-up has been making blankets for students in need. Their next event is Saturday, December 2 from 11-3 p.m. at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School. To make the blankets, 1.25-2 yards of fleece fabric is required for each blanket. Blankets made on that Saturday will be distributed to the school district on Monday, December 4.

Union Gospel Mission Thrift Store

705 E. 8th Street

The UGM thrift store offers affordable clothing and household items. The store is open all year long and they are always accepting winter clothes and coat donations. The UGM thrift store is open from 10-5 p.m. on Mondays and 9-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The Closet at Ransom Church

700 N. Main Avenue, Downtown Campus

Ransom Church offers a closet ministry open to all at no cost. They have clothing for infants, children and adults, which includes winter clothes and coats. Appointments are by reservation only and team leaders are present to help during a person’s two hour window.

Care Center at Center of Hope

1905 E. 8th Street, Empower Campus

The Care Center provides new and gently used winter clothing at a minimal cost. The Center is open all year long and, along with clothing, offers resources for job searches, counseling and bike repairs.

Warm Hands, Warm Hearts

521 N. Main Avenue, Suite 201

The Minnehaha County office is accepting homemade, new or gently used items like hats, scarves, earmuffs and gloves for children and adults as a part of the Warm Hands, Warm Hearts program. Donations can be made from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Thanksgiving Meal/ Giveaways

Memorial Lutheran Church

5000 S. Western Avenue

Free Thanksgiving lunch at noon on Thursday, Nov. 23. All are invited.

Union Gospel Mission

705 E. 8th Street

UGM will have a special Thanksgiving lunch, along with two chapel services on Thanksgiving Day. Meals include turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and pie and will be served from 12-12:45 p.m. and 1-2 p.m.

The Banquet

Downtown location: 900 E 8th Street

West Location: 710 N Marion Road

Free Thanksgiving dinner from 6-7:30 p.m.

Salvation Army

900 N. Cliff Avenue

On Wednesday, November 15 and Thursday, November 16, the Salvation Army will be handing out Thanksgiving Food Baskets to families in need of additional support. People will get their pick up time sent to their email.

Feeding South Dakota

100 N. Lyon Boulevard

Feeding South Dakota will be giving out turkey and other traditional Thanksgiving meal ingredients on Saturday, November 18 from 8-10 a.m. The meals are for Sioux Falls residents facing food insecurities. People will receive one meal kit per family at the drive-thru event.

Barrel House

4701 East 54th St

From 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, Barrel House will be giving away a turkey dinner to families in need. The dinner will consist of a 16-20 pound turkey, canned vegetables, stuffing and five pounds of potatoes. The meals are first come, first serve and limited to one per household.

Holiday Gifts

Holiday Gifts for Kids at Sioux Falls Jaycees

Registration for the Holiday Gifts for Kids is full, but there is a waitlist. For those looking to donate this year, the GHFK accepts new, unwrapped toys for children ages 0-18 until Monday, December 18. The HGFK website has a list of all the drop-off locations in Sioux Falls.

Tree of Hope at McCrossan Boys Ranch

47135 260th St

The Hy-Vee on Minnesota Avenue and Scheel’s on 41st Street will have a Tree of Hope with gift ideas for boys at the McCrossan Boys ranch from November 18- December 25. Gifts must be returned to the stores or the Ranch by December 25.

A Special Gift at Christmas at LifeScape

2501 W. 26th Street

Another opportunity to give back during Christmas this year is through LifeScape. Donate tickets to a movie, sporting event, Thunder Road, or get a person’s specific Christmas list from Volunteer Coordinator Rebecca Sluiter. LifeScape is asking people to deliver the gifts to its Children’s Specialty Hospital by December 18.

Salvation Army Angel Tree

5000 W. Empire Mall

Take a tag, purchase a gift for a child, and return it to the store before Christmas Eve. There are also opportunities for families to pick out their own gifts for children with the Salvation Army Toy Town.

Christmas Meals

The Banquet

Downtown location: 900 E 8th Street

West Location: 710 N Marion Road

Free Christmas Eve lunch from 11:30-1:30 p.m.