How to get help after storms, tornadoes and flooding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A disaster recovery center is open in Minnehaha County. FEMA, the State of South Dakota, the US Small Business Administration and other organizations will all have representatives at the center to help explore options that will suit your needs.

If you’re a homeowner, renter or business owner you can register for disaster assistance a multitude of ways. You can:

Register online by clicking here

Register by calling the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362

Register at one of FEMA’s recovery centers

If you live in Brookings, Charles Mix, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Moody or Yankton counties or the Flandreau or Yankton Indian Reservations, you are eligible for assistance.

