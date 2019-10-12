Live Now
How you can help welcome home Midwest Honor Flight veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As more than 100 veterans make their way throughout Washington D.C. on Saturday, Midwest Honor Flight is asking for your help to welcome the veterans home.

A welcome home ceremony will be held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center Arena Saturday evening. Doors will open at 7:45 p.m.

Midwest Honor Flight encourages people to bring family, posters and cards to show the veterans just how much you appreciate their service to our country.

The flight is scheduled to arrive at Sioux Falls Regional Airport around 8:30 p.m.

