SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voting continues across the state and several auditors contacted by KELOLAND said it’s going smoothly.

As of about 4:30 p.m., Brown County had 6,638 voters so far today and another 5,673 absentee votes, said auditor Lynn Heupel. As of that time, about 46% of registered voters had voted, she said.

In Hand County in Miller, auditor Doug DeBoer said “Overall it’s going well.”

The county had a review from a disability access organization and “I think we got a passing grade,” DeBoer said. The organization had some recommendations about the placement of assisted voting tools, he said.

The county had 529 requests for absentee ballots and but three to four were returned as votes, DeBoer said.

Fall River County will be counting votes in three races in two precincts by hand. Overall, auditor Sue Ganje said the county had 1,306 absentee ballots. Turnout across the county as of about 5:30 p.m. was 28%.

Edmunds County in Ipswich had 251 absentee votes, said auditor Keith Schurr. “It’s more than I expected,” Schurr said.

Secretary of State Steve Barnett told KELOLAND’s Dan Santella he estimated voter turnout could be anywhere from 55 to 64% statewide.

There are 596,630 registered voters in South Dakota for the Nov. 8 midterm election.