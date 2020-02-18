How the new coronavirus is affecting more than people

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The new coronavirus isn’t just affecting people, but organizations as well.

A Watertown business is helping people in China protect themselves from the novel coronavirus. 73,4450 cases have been confirmed throughout the world of the new coronavirus.

You can learn more about the 2019-nCoV in a KELOLAND.com Original report. Find an interactive map with up-to-date cases of the new virus online here.

Midwest Medical Service is a medical and equipment supply company. It offers walking aids, wound care, scooters and personal protections, like surgical masks. The business has been operating for more than 30 years.

Midwest Medical Service location in Watertown. Submitted photo.

Paul Johnson is the owner of Midwest Medical Service. He says his organization was contacted about getting masks for a South Dakota-based business with a plant in China.

“The business wanted 10,000 surgical masks, which ends up being 100 cases,” Johnson said.

Johnson says this company’s workforce is being depleted due to the coronavirus. He says both the virus and the difficulty to get masks is hurting the company. Johnson says his team was excited to help and be a part of a solution, but are deeply saddened about the virus.

“At Midwest Medical Service, our job is to help people, and we want to help people wherever they may be located,” Paul Johnson, Midwest Medical Service Owner

Check this story later today to find out how other companies are being impacted by the novel coronavirus outbreak in China.