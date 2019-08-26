How the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House helps the homeless

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Madeline Shields is the new executive director for the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House. At the Taste of Goodness event Saturday evening, the organization shared the news with attendees.
The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House opened its doors on January 12, 2015.
This organization provides daytime and overnight shelter for the homeless and struggling. Along with the meals served Monday through Friday, the facility offers mental health and addiction counseling.
We’ll be updating this story throughout the day with additional details on how many people the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House has helped and the history of the organization.