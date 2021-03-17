How stimulus payments can boost local businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After passing Congress and being signed by President Biden, direct stimulus payments of up to $1,400/individual are now being disbursed. The prospect of such payments is welcomed relief to many who have out of work and facing looming bills.

Across social media, the stimulus payments have spawned memes and jokes about just how recipients plan to spend the money.

Beyond the confines of social media however, these payments have the opportunity to make a real difference to not only individuals in need, but to the entire retail sector in South Dakota. According to research, more that $606 million dollars could be flowing into the Sioux Falls area alone over the next few weeks.

To learn more about the potential impact of such an influx of capital, KELOLAND News reached out to Nathan Sanderson, Executive Director of the South Dakota Retailers Association. Sanderson struck an optimistic tone about the future of the state’s hospitality based-businesses, and says he hopes consumers are able to use their payments to assist their local economies.

Sadie Swier, Community Outreach Coordinator for Downtown Sioux Falls, also tells us she hopes residents support local businesses, while making note of how important these checks are to many people.

Sanderson says there is real potential for the delivery of this stimulus to lift up local businesses in even the smallest communities, citing the power of “buying local.”

“When a lot of the larger communities had their businesses shut down, the power of buying local is real,” he said. “The sales taxes for a lot of smaller communities increased last year.”

Sanderson says this potential boost will depend on where people spend their dollars.

“If they spend them in their local communities, obviously that’s going to boon some of our smaller communities. If they’re being spent in places like Sioux Falls and Rapid City and Brookings and Aberdeen, then obviously those economies are going to benefit as well,” Sanderson said.

In downtown Sioux Falls specifically, Swier notes, this boost in local spending might also help in terms of seasonal employment.

“Another aspect we’re anticipating,” she says, “is once our businesses and our tourism economy starts to open up this summer, we’re going to see a huge drive and need for workforce, and so getting some help to our businesses right now and seeing that impact from the stimulus check that’s going out, we will hopefully see an impact in the workforce this summer.”