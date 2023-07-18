SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many areas of the U.S. have seen poor air quality in recent weeks due to wildfires burning in Canada. Recently, this poor air quality came to KELOLAND, where the EPA listed the air in the ‘unhealthy’ category for more than one day.

According to Dr. Paul Berger III, a pulmonary and critical care physician with Sanford Health, this sort of poor air quality can have a number of adverse effects. This includes some shortness of breath, fatigue, headaches and coughing for those who are relatively healthy, and much more severe issues for the most vulnerable, such as the elderly, the very young, those with underlying health conditions and people who are pregnant.

Berger advises that those in these more vulnerable categories take precautions when the air quality is poor. “Reduce your exposure to the outdoors and take a break in an area with central air,” he said.

The emphasis on central air comes due to the desire that outside air be pushed through some sort of filter, such as that which would be found in an HVAC system. If you do not have central air or rely on a window unit, Berger advises ensuring the window around the unit is fully sealed. You can also attempt to stay primarily in interior rooms, away from external windows and doors.

So why is the smoke harmful anyway?

“The small particulate matter that you inhale can go deep into your lungs, and it can evade your body’s defense systems,” said Berger, adding that the particulate matter cause inflammation and irritation within your lungs, damaging their efficiency.

“Some of the particulate matter and gasses and toxins along with that smoke can also enter your bloodstream and cause inflammatory changes to other areas of your body,” Berger explained.

Luckily, most of the air in KELOLAND is back in the good category, though some areas remain under moderate air quality.

Another tip from Berger: When driving during times of low air quality, turn on the air recirculation in your car, which can prevent polluted air from being drawn continuously into your car.

For times when air quality can be a concern, Berger emphasized the importance of keeping a clean environment and quitting smoking in the home, which can exacerbate any underlying illnesses.

“Smoking cessation is going to be a key thing to help reduce the overall burden on your lungs and reduce the risk from becoming ill,” Berger said.

Listen to your body, Berger added. Rest when needed and if you have questions about your health, or concerns about how the environment may be impacting you, don’t be afraid to reach out with questions. “It’s what we’re here for,” he said.