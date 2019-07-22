How Sioux Falls School District will establish new boundaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the Sioux Falls School District continues construction of two new schools, the topic on many parents minds is boundaries.

The district put out a timeline to establish new boundaries on Monday. Thomas Jefferson High School is currently under construction, Ben Reifel Middle School’s groundbreaking is Monday afternoon and the new elementary school is still in the planning stages.

All plan to open in August 2021.

Superintendent Brian Maher told the board he would like to hire an outside person to handle many of the discussions.

“I think it would be better if they’re not speaking to the superintendent,” Maher said.

Maher’s reasoning is so that there isn’t a perceived hidden bias. Maher explained to the board that he understands there will be a lot of emotion behind these changes.

Sioux Falls community members will get their first look at the recommendations in April 2020. The board will vote on the final boundaries in June 2020 and by late 2020, families will begin to be notified about the changes.

A committee of about 30 community members will be put together to go over the key facts. The committee will include different geographical regions, socio-economic backgrounds and stages of life.

“We will try to represent everybody that we can with 30 people,” Maher said.

That committee will then go over the facts with logic.

“We will merge with the emotion that is sure to come with the public meeting,” Maher said.

Maher also discussed with the board about the following guidelines that the committee will have to balance when deciding new boundaries.