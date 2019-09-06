How predicted rain could impact road construction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Three major road construction projects are underway in the Sioux Falls area. In this KELOLAND.com Original, we look at the plans for these construction sites and the strategy to power through the wet weather ahead.

This Storm Center Update takes a look at the expected rainfall over the next few days.

The Highway 100 and Exit 402 project is valued at $55.6 million. The team is building a new bridge and reconstructing a single traffic signal at exit 402. The new Highway 100 will have three lanes in each direction, have a raised grass median and a two-foot wide splash guard adjacent to the back of the curb.

The I-229/26th St/Southeastern Ave project is valued at $37.3 million. The construction began on March 25th, 2019, and in October, the plans are to complete the bridges over I-229 and the Big Sioux River/BNSF. The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the City of Sioux Falls say the project will take two years to complete.

The Highway 115 project is valued at $18.3 million. The plans call for reconstructing 3.3 miles of Highway 115 (Minnesota Ave) just south of the 85th street intersection. The work the crew is doing involves grading, structure, concrete paving, curb and gutter, asphalt concrete pavement, storm sewer, traffic signals and lighting.

