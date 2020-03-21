How one little South Dakota town on the prairie deals with coronavirus

DE SMET, S.D. (KELO) — Don Bohn was in his home in De Smet Friday morning after picking up groceries at the local store.

“…we aren’t completely quarantined,” Bohn said he and his wife Charmaine. The Bohns are retired and have lived in De Smet since 1970.

They are retired and in the age that health officials say is vulnerable to COVID-19. The CDC says people over the age of 60 have the highest death rate risk with coronavirus. Residents over 65 make up 16.6% of South Dakota’s population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Bohns aren’t fully quarantined but “we’re careful,” he said.

COVID-19 has changed daily life in this town of about 1,100 people in Kingsbury County. The town is the site of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s book “Little Town on the Prairie” one of several books in which Wilder writes of growing up in the Midwest. The other book “By the shores of Silver Lake” also has a De Smet connection.

With the change in daily life on this town on the prairie comes questions.

“The uncertainty of it, everything,” resident Dianne Mollner said of what makes dealing with coronavirus difficult.

How long will measures such as six-feet of social distancing last or bans of visitors to nursing homes? How long will the virus grip the country and the state?

“I think we are a little sheltered here,” Mollner said. Residents were taking coronavirus seriously, such as canceling church services, but, still, it felt like the impact was still miles away from De Smet.

When three coronavirus cases were confirmed by the state Thursday in Beadle County, the county next door, things became even more real, Mollner said.

Business and basketball

The exterior of the Oxbow restaurant in De Smet. Photo courtesy of the Oxbow.

The Oxbow restaurant was unusually quiet Friday morning, owner Scott Myers said.

Myers has carried on the family business from its spot at 102 U.S. Highway 14 West. The restaurant was started by his parents in the mid-1940s. A new restaurant was built in 1976 when Myers took over.

The restaurant is one of about 86,000 small businesses in South Dakota in 2019, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Coronavirus is keeping customers away.

“Our (daytime) business is down at least 80%,” Myers said. “The evening is worse. My last customer yesterday left after coffee at 3:30, 4 p.m.”

Still, Myers wants to remain open. So far, he hasn’t laid off any employees. He is, however, busing tables himself.

I’ve been here 44 years and I’ve never seen anything like it. Scott Myers

“If it stays like this…,” Myers said of the possibility of making changes in the future.

He understands why people are staying home. His customers that are in the health concern age bracket need to stay safe. Others are trying to stay safe too.

The Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation for people to stay six feet away from one another and to keep gatherings to 10 or fewer people can mean that people are losing social contact. Restaurants and cafes are places where people congregate to talk and catch up news.

“It’s a gathering, socializing…it’s like a family…,” Myers said.

While his menu has always been available for takeout, he’s not getting a lot of that type of business either.

The community already absorbed a coronavirus blow when the state canceled the high school boys and girls state basketball tournaments.

Bohn said it was a “double disappointment.” The girls had already won their first state game. The boys were “expected to be the state champions,” he said.

“That was devastating for the whole community,” Mollner said of the cancelations. The community supported both teams at home and away games.

While they were disappointed with the cancelation, Bohn, Myers and Mollner said, they feel bad for the players who didn’t get to play and make the memories.

That isn’t the only school disappointment.

Myers said a high school group had a planned trip to Washington, D.C. that has been postponed to next year. Students had been doing fundraisers for a long time to pay for the trip, he said.

How disappointing for the seniors who planned to go on that trip, Myers said.

Myers talked about that trip while inside his restaurant. A look out the window wasn’t exactly encouraging.

The typical daily traffic on U.S. Highway 14 is almost nonexistent, he said.

That hurts his business but others too, like the convenience stores.

Laura Ingalls Wilder

One of the school buildings operated by the Laura Ingalls Wilder Memorial Society in De Smet. Ingalls Wilder is the author of the popular “Little House” series of books. Photo courtesy of The Laura Ingalls Wilder Memorial Society.



Today’s paths to the Laura Ingalls Wilder historical and commemorative sites in De Smet often include U.S. Highway 14.

Fewer people are taking that path.

Tessa Flak, the executive director of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Memorial Society said the society plans to close its public venues at the end of Friday until March 31. The society will reevaluate to discuss any needed changes, Flak said.

The society manages several Ingalls Wilder buildings including a house and school that are open for tours year round. Mid-March is when tour traffic starts to pick up, Flak said.

We feel it here in the ‘Little Town on the Prairie.’ Tessa Flak

Coronavirus “has definitely hit us hard,” Flak said of the recent tourist season.

Flak even anticipates that regular tours by school students won’t happen this spring.

“Normally, we get 30 schools each May,” Flak said.

If coronavirus continues into the summer it “will definitely impact us for the summer,” Flak said.

Tourists come from around the world. Although visitors include the higher age range, over 60, they also include moms and daughters and college-aged people, Flak said.

If coronavirus negatively impacts the number of visitors to the Laura Ingalls Wilder sites and events, the whole town will feel it, Flak said.

“That will have a huge impact on our local economy,” Flak said. Visitors often stop at local businesses while in De Smet, she said.

“People ask where they can eat…,” Flak said.

Despite looking at potential negative possibilities, Flak is also “trying to stay positive.”

Into April

The Bohns have had to curb their social life before. Charmaine had hip surgery in August. Don had knee surgery earlier in March.

“I’ve not been going to coffee. I started every day that way,” he said. Since surgery, he and his wife have gotten into a new morning routine that will likely continue for a while, Bohn said.

He stays in contact with his basketball buddies over the phone.

“I just got a letter from the church today…,” he said.

The church letter is one of the ways the local Lutheran church is connecting to members, Mollner said. The church is also using social media.

Mollner is on the church board which decided to cancel several services. The board doesn’t know how many future services will be canceled.

Small towns like De Smet tend to care for each other but there may be more intentional caring these days.

We’re a small town. We’ve got a lot of older people to take care of. Dianne Mollner

She’s been trying to visit people as safely as possible.

“I call them so they aren’t totally cut off,” Mollner said.

Daily life has changed in De Smet. Yet, larger employers are still open although they may not be allowing outside visitors, residents said.

Mollner said layoffs would not be good for the community or the area, she said.

“I know there are still businesses that are open but obviously this is going affect them,” Bohn said. “We’re primarily a farming community; of course on the agriculture side (it’s been tough). Now put this on top of it, it’s gonna be tough.”

Although Myers hasn’t seen anything like coronavirus’s impact in the 44 years he’s been in business, he expresses some confidence in the future.

“The good Lord will take care of us,” Myers said.