Snow plow working on the interstate Tuesday morning. Photo from the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the snow falls, taxpayer money pays for a lot of the cleanup.

Each year millions of dollars are budgeted for snow cleanup. With another winter storm impacting Sioux Falls and much of southeastern South Dakota, those winter budgets are being tested.

So how much money is budgeted for snow?

Sioux Falls budgets $10.1 million for snow

In Sioux Falls, the city street winter maintenance budget for 2023 is $10.1 million. It’s the highest part of the $32.6 million total budget for highway and street maintenance.

In a breakdown of how tax revenue is spent, the city of Sioux Falls says 33 cents of every dollar of city tax revenue goes to highway and street maintenance.

The 2023 budget had a $28,845 increase due to anticipated cost increases for contracted snow removal services as well as a $361,986 increase for fuel due to price adjustments.

So far this winter season, Sioux Falls has had more than 30 inches of snow after 19 inches fell in December and more than 12 inches in January.

There have been three snow alerts issued by the city of Sioux Falls so far this winter.

The city typically budgets for six planned snow events each winter.

In 2021, the city had three snow alerts and dealt with 32.3 inches of snow. Snow alert and snow removal services take the city less than 48 hours to complete and the city monitors real-time updates.

In 2019 and 2020, a snow alert took city crews less than 36 hours. The city maintains more than 3,300 total lane miles, total length of roadway taking number of lanes into account.

The city of Sioux Falls has 56 snowplows that are sanders trucks with plows, said city street manager Dustin Hansen.

The city also had 40 leased or rented motor graders that are used on residential streets, Hansen said. Another 11 graders are available from contractors.

State DOT budgets $20.5 million for snow

The South Dakota Department of Transportation maintains nearly 7,800 miles of roadways across the state.

For Fiscal Year 2023, the SDDOT has a budget of $20.5 million.

Across the state, the SDDOT maintains a fleet of 378 full-time snow plows, 22 road graders with V-plows, 76 snow blowers, 23 tow plows and 42 spare snowplows.