SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday morning rolls around and your co-workers begin to drift in and out of the office/work area, depositing $2, often in quarters, into an envelope and writing their name on the back. Someone asks you if you can make change for a $20.

The lotto ticket pool has begun anew.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is likely a familiar experience for people across South Dakota, with a Powerball jackpot of over $1 billion yet to be won, and with winning tickets for smaller amounts having been sold in Dell Rapids and Sioux Falls.

Chances are that you, reading this right now, have thrown in a few bucks in the past few weeks, either in the form of an office pool or an single purchase.

But with so many people chasing that big win, how much are we collectively spending?

In looking over the annual reports of the South Dakota Lottery from 2017-2021 we can get an idea of how this year will look based on the data from the past five.

Over the past five years, the S.D. Lottery has brought in $128,849,322 in lotto ticket sales, and paid out $65,754,455 in prizes.

Taking a look at the numbers from the years individually, we see that high revenues from ticket sales are the norm, and while they took a hit in 2020, they appear to have rebounded again in 2021.

Overall, it appears the South Dakota Lottery can expect to rake in anywhere in the range of $20-30 thousand from lotto tickets. At $2 per ticket, that makes for somewhere in the range of 10,000-15,000 tickets sold per year.