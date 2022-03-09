SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lincoln County approved contracts on Feb. 8 for diesel fuel and 10% ethanol unleaded fuel that should help them save some money as fuel costs continue to rise.

Sanctions on Russian oil, the invasion of Ukraine, inflation and pent-up demand have all caused fuel prices to increase in the U.S. The latest factor of sanction on Russia will help keep prices high, industry followers and experts have said.

Lincoln County’s contract for 10% ethanol unleaded fuel is $2.97 per gallon with Cole’s Petroleum of Madison. The contract for No. 2 diesel is $2.77 per gallon.

County highway superintendent Terry Fluit said the bid specifications were to bid based on a locked-in price for one year.

“These will be firm until March of next year,” Fluit said.

But, Fluit said, if fuel prices increase dramatically, to $5 per gallon, for example, the suppliers may want to discuss the contract price.

Yet, that didn’t happen last year when the county locked up contract prices that were well below increases in 2021, Fluit said.

“We got in for under $2 a gallon for gas,” Fluit said of last year’s contract price.

Fluit said suppliers are usually able to secure a price based on the contract so that the price the supplier pays per gallon does not fluctuate or fluctuate significantly.

The county has been taking bids on fuel contracts since at least 1997, Fluit said.

Some counties do not contract for fuel but instead may take three price quotes on a day when they know they want to buy fuel, he said.

Minnehaha County’s approach differs from Lincoln County’s.

Fred Konechne, the fleet supervisor in Minnehaha County, buys fuel based on need and the market.

Konechne bought enough gas and diesel to last for an extended period before the prices increased significantly last week.

He works from the state fuel terminal prices provided each day by the South Dakota Bureau of Administration (BOA).

Prices are typically posed by 9 or 9:30 a.m. each day, he said. A buyer needs to lock in a purchase by 1 p.m. each day, Konechne said.

‘If you place an order after 1 pm. it can be (added) to the next day,” Konechne said.

Today’s listed E10 unleaded gas transport price at the Sioux Falls terminal was $3.45. The prices are listed for nine sites in the state.

With this last buy, Konechne began to prepare for the fall as well knowing that by late summer there will be summer blend diesel that can mix with the winter blend in early fall as it gets cooler.