SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you watched the South Dakota State University versus Albany FCS playoff football game on Friday, Dec. 15 you were one of 476,000 viewers on ESPN2.

Sports Media Watch lists the viewership and ratings for the weekend football games.

Fans were also in the stadium for the recent FCS playoff games, but attendance shows that in most cases, the in-person attendance was well below regular season attendance.

The Saturday, Dec. 16, playoff game between North Dakota State University and Montana on ESPN2 drew 790,000 viewers.

The NCAA Division II national finals drew 191,000 viewers on ESPNU. The LA Bowl game between UCLA and Boise State drew the most viewers at 2.38 million.

The FCS playoff games drew larger audiences in the prior week. The University of South Dakota versus NDSU had 1.09 million viewers on ABC. The SDSU and Villanova game had 1.85 million.

The FCS championship game will be broadcast at 3 p.m. CT on Sunday, Jan. 7.

This is the second year the game will be on a Sunday. According to ShowBuzzDaily and Opta Analyst, the ratings decreased for the 2023 championship game between SDSU and NDSU from the Saturday game in 2022. The Sunday, 2023 game had 1.07 million viewers which was a decrease of 19% from the 1.32 million in 2022, which was a Saturday. That game was between NDSU and Montana State.

The FCS championship was broadcast on a Saturday in 2019. That year, NDSU played James Madison in a championship that drew 2.68 million viewers, according to Sports Media Watch and HERO Sports. The game was broadcast on ABC that year after being on ESPN2.

The playoff attendance for SDSU has lagged behind the regular season. The regular season crowds have been setting records in Brookings. This is the second year of beer sales in the stadium. Beer may not have been the main motivator for increased attendance in 2022 but officials said in a KELOLAND News story that it enhanced the game experience.

In 2022-2023, SDSU accounted for more than half of the total alcohol sales with $332,803 between football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling and softball events.

On Dec. 2, the SDSU game against Mercer drew 10,171 fans. It was 10,216 fans for Dec. 9 vs Villanova and 12,265 for Dec. 15 against Albany.

The University of South Dakota had two home playoff games. The attendance was 6,288 on Dec. 2 vs. Sacramento State. It was 9,141 on Dec. 9 in the game against NDSU.

USD’s attendance has generally hovered around 5,000 to 6,000 this year except for Dakota Days and rivalry games such as against SDSU.

The population base of the university’s home city isn’t a guaranteed indicator of attendance.

The first round playoff game between Mercer and Gardner-Webb drew 4,500 fans on Nov. 25. Mercer is located in Macon, Georgia, which has a population of about 153,000. Gardner-Webb is located in Boiling Springs, North Carolina, which has a population of about 4,500. It is in the Charlotte metro area.

An Oct. 14 home game against then 20th ranked Chattanooga drew 8,729 home fans for Mercer. From September through the end of the season, Mercer drew between around 8,000 to 10,000 fans for its home games.

Playoff attendance can also be impacted by how many students are on campus for the games.

Final exams at SDSU were Dec. 7-13. Final exams started on Dec. 7 and the semester ended on Dec. 13 at USD.

Also, SDSU and USD both played at least one team based more than a 1,000 miles away from Brookings and Vermillion.