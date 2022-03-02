SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For more than five years, the light bulbs in street lights have been changing in Sioux Falls.

Starting in 2016, the Sioux Falls Light and Power Division has been converting street lights to LED (light-emitting diode). The LED lights increased the average life of a light bulb from four years to 10-15 years and uses half the amount of electricity to light.

“That has been a real incredible success,” Sustainability Coordinator Holly Meier said about the LED street light program. “I love to speak about that project because it improves health and safety, it saves taxpayer dollars in the long run and it’s good for the environment. It’s an example of a triple bottom line approach that projects like this can have.”

Roughly half of the more than 21,000 street lights in Sioux Falls already have LED lights and crews are aiming for 100%. The LED bulls have resulted in a 46% reduction in energy use and has saved more than $160,000 in annual electricity costs.

LED street lighting is just one example you can find in the City of Sioux Falls 120-page Sustainability and Climate Action Plan, which was recently released. You can view the full plan in the document below and on the City of Sioux Falls website.

The plan states Sioux Falls “is likely to face more frequent and intense droughts and extreme precipitation events and floods.” The plan cites the U.S. Global Change Research Program’s 2018 report that projects rising temperatures with the possibility of 30 to 45-day increases in days above 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

Meier called the plan a “road map” for the city to face challenges from climate change and sustainability. The ultimate goal of the plan is for the City of Sioux Falls to reduce emissions by 45% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

“What we’re looking for is comments from the public on what they’re thinking about the plan,” Meier said. “We’d love to know general feedback and if there’s anything else that needs to change in the plan.”

Public comment on the plan is open until March 21 and the comments will be added to the final plan. You can provide comments online.

Meier said the plan is very community-driven along with science-based goals and targets. After an April 2021 public survey and October 2021 in-person open house, a Sustainability Steering Committee finished the plan which includes six focus areas: Energy and Buildings, Transportation and Land Use, Natural Systems, Materials Management and Waste, Community Vitality and Sustainable Living and Sustainable Economy.

The April 2021 survey had feedback from more than 1,300 people and showed 88% of respondents were concerned or very concerned about sustainability and environmental issues.

“There’s a real resounding voice and call for this type of work in our community,” Meier said. “There’s a lot of different pathways we can take as a community to reach those emission reduction targets.”

To reach 45% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, a table shows areas of “very high impact” including reducing vehicle miles traveled and clean transportation.

In August, the City of Sioux Falls announced it would buy its first electric vehicle and they hoped to have it by early 2022. Meier said supply chain issues have delayed the city’s first eclectic vehicle which will be used as a pilot program.

“We need to make sure we are tracking and evaluating how it is working,” Meier said. “That’s a really important part of the program implementation is following up and tracking where we are going.”

In addition to new items like LED street lights and electric vehicles, Meier said ideas like urban forests or ways to protect and restore natural resources can aid in the process of cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

“We are doing a lot and we’ve been doing it for well over a decade,” Meier said.