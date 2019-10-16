How KELOLAND keeps each other warm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND experiences all that mother nature has to offer. Whether it’s the scorching sun on a hot summer day, or the blustering wind on a freezing winter night, people have to be prepared for all the seasons. That’s why Keep KELOLAND Warm is an initiative that started in 2014 to help others brace the winter cold.

We have partnered with Lewis stores to collect winter coats, hats, scarves, mittens and gloves. All stores in Sioux Falls are accepting donations except for the Lewis downtown. Kids items, 2X, 3X and larger items are the highest in demand.

Collections started October 1 and will go until November 26, but distributions will be happening throughout those dates. For a list of distribution sites, click here.

Later Wednesday, we’ll have the history of how this event began and take a closer look at how employees help sort through the donations ahead of a distribution.