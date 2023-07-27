SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – How hot is too hot for the playground?

Many areas in South Dakota, southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa have been experiencing triple digit temperatures this week including Sioux Falls. According to the KELOLAND Storm Center, at 11 a.m. Sioux Falls was at 92 degrees Fahrenheit with a heat index of 102.

After setting a record high temperature for the day Wednesday, temperatures were expected to surpass 100 degrees again Thursday the National Weather Service issued both a heat advisory and excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Thursday.

KELOLAND News visited four different city parks from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday and recorded temperatures using an infrared thermometer. You can view some of the photos of the playground equipment and space below.

A red swing.

A green playground slide.

Playground squares.

A blue spring rocker.

The hottest areas were a ramp at the Sioux Falls skatepark and the court surface at the Rotary Park outdoor fitness court. The skatepark ramp tempted at 156 degrees, while the fitness court tempted at 149 degrees. The temperatures were all recorded before noon Thursday.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, some sun-heated surfaces such as hot pavement can burn human skin. The U.K.-based Burn Centre Care states that prolonged contact with a temperature of above 109 degrees can result in burns, while temperatures above 176 degrees can result in a burn in under a second.

On Thursday, the city was going to host a Mayor’s Fitness Court Challenge but that was postponed until Wednesday, Aug. 9 because of the heat.

Sanford Health sports scientist Thayne Munce said if people are outside exercising on hot days, they should reduce intensity, reduce time or exercise at different times in the day.

Munce said it’s important to monitor symptoms for dehydration while in the heat including headaches, nausea, dizziness. More serious signs indicating you might need medical attention include collapsing, really labored breathing and going in and out of consciousness.