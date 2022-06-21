SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Race cars with wings will be at Huset’s Speedway for the next several days for the World of Outlaw High Bank National races at the Brandon race track.

Sprint cars aren’t big but they are fast. The cars must weigh 1,400 pounds with the driver but can travel at speeds up to 150 mph, which is why they need those wings.

The wings on the top of the sprint car create downforce which helps keep the sprint car on the dirt track.

When the car is traveling around a 3/8 mile oval dirt track such as the one at Huset’s it can lose traction.

A NASCAR car can travel at top average speed of 200 mph, but those cars can weigh 3,400 pounds. A Formula 1 car can hit average top speeds of almost 230 mph on a much longer track but with tight corners.

While driving a sprint car may not be considered as difficult as driving Formula 1 it’s still a challenge, since sometimes, the car can be moving sideways in a turn on a track.

A sprint car engine is 410 cubic inches with a horsepower of 900. It can spin at 9,000 rpm.

“The motor alone can cost $50,000 to $60,000,” said Doug Johnson, the general manager at Huset’s.

The total cost of a sprint car can range from about $80,000 to $100,000, Johnson said.

The fast, small, winged cars that will travel to Huset’s will be transported in fully-equipped trailers.

Johnson said those trailers are like a shop on wheels from which sprint car crews work all season.

“That’s their shop for all year long. It has everything they need. Spare parts, sleeping arrangements…,” Johnson said.

He said the trailers can be about $400,000 in value.

Most are about 53-feet long and need to be pulled with a semi-truck.

And that’s another expense for sprint car team and its sponsors.

Sprint cars will be racing at Huset’s for four days. Johnson estimated that 35 to 55 cars will be racing those days.

“The Top 14 World of Outlaw points (drivers) will be here because they want points,” Johnson said.

As to how many other drivers will race, it can depend on schedules, and needed repairs, he said. Parts are difficult to get which can delay racing for some drivers, Johnson said.

Many sprint car racers run 300 days a year so towing trailers and cars and sleeping in motels is second nature, Johnson said.