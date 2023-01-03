SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A portion of I-90 between Chamberlain and Humboldt remains closed Tuesday afternoon, with many other routes across the state designated with differing warnings and conditions. But how does the South Dakota DOT decide when a route should be closed?

“We do have a defined process,” said Craig Smith, DOT Director of Operations. “It’s a partnership with the Department of Public Safety, so between the Highway Patrol and the Department of Transportation — they make that final determination when interstate closures are needed.”

Smith says days like Tuesday when snow is accumulating faster than plows can clear it when vehicles are getting stuck and visibility becomes dangerously low, the routes are closed.

“We get questions — when the roads are just icy and slippery — as long as visibility’s good and vehicles aren’t getting stuck, we’re generally gonna leave the interstates open,” said Smith. “It’s the high snow, drifting and low visibility that are gonna cause closure conditions.”

Beyond being hazardous to your safety, driving on a closed route can also come with legal consequences.

“The interstate is the one that, statutorily we have an enforced closure,” Smith explained. “Once the determination’s been made, there are fines for that, and Highway Patrol I know continually enforces that.”

The amount or weather-related road closures South Dakota sees each year varies widely. “I’ve been doing this for a number of years and we have gone entire winter — for multiple winters — and not even talked about a closure,” said Smith. “This winter, we’re already on our fourth event it seems like.”

You can get a look at the road conditions in your area by checking in with SD511.