SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A detour can’t just be the shortest route around a construction zone.

It’s not that easy.

“It really depends on the type of job and location,” said Mark Peterson Aberdeen Region Engineer with the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT)

“There are different types of detours including over-width, over-height, and over-weight detours depending on the type of work being done on the project,” said Jon Suomala, an operations traffic engineer with the SDDOT.

Why don’t detours just take me a few miles around the work?

Peterson said while there may be plenty of roads near a state highway construction zone, not all are suitable for detours.

Just using the nearest road doesn’t work for detours “If we go in and destroy the road, that gets expensive,” Peterson said.

The local city, county, or township roads and bridges may not be able to withstand the traffic flow. The bridges may not be able to hold the trucks and other traffic, he said.

“We look at the road…,” Peterson said. If the road can hold the weight and number of vehicles it can be used as a detour.

But even at that, the SDDOT may still need to prepare the road to be a detour.

“If it’s a long-term project, sometimes we go in and pave the county roads,” Peterson said.

SDDOT must restore any city, county, or township road it uses for a detour “to as good or better condition,” than before the detour, Peterson said.

Some construction projects will require different detours to meet the traffic flow and vehicle weights.

“Even if we are closing the road and detouring all vehicles, some projects will have different detours for different types of vehicles. This could mean that almost all vehicles experience no detour, but a vehicle over 12 feet wide has a 100-mile detour,” Suomala said.

“For example, for an upcoming project north of DeSmet we are able to detour cars and light trucks around on local roads, but commercial trucks detour around on the nearest state highways due to the local roads not being able to accommodate the weight and/or turning radius of the commercial trucks,” Suomala said.

Geography and using another state’s roads

The Aberdeen area region includes roads and land in the James River bottom.

Peterson said those lesser traveled roads are not good roads for detours because they could get covered by water.

When water covered South Dakota Highway 37 several years ago, the state used a detour that traveled through North Dakota, he said.

A bridge project on South Dakota Highway 10 could require a North Dakota road, Peterson said.

“It’s highly possible we will detour traffic to North Dakota,” Peterson said. “That’s a few years down the road.”

Drivers who miss the detour

The 511 traffic information system and GPS navigation all carry information about detours linked to SDDOT construction.

Still, drivers sometimes miss the detour information. They may even miss the signs.

“We do get people who drive by 50 signs ’cause they weren’t paying attention,” Peterson said. But for the most part, drivers cooperate with detours.

A driver can get a citation for driving through a construction zone in South Dakota.

A detour may annoy a driver but some residents within the detour area may also be annoyed or worried about the detour.

“It depends on the road,” Peterson said of the nature of the concerns or complaints from residents about detours.

SDDOT will work with the county, city, or township to resolve concerns such as lowering speed limits or using dust control on a gravel road, he said.

It can also include working with law enforcement to make sure speed limits are enforced.