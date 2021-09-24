How do we like to eat out?

Montage of fast food photos from McDonald’s, Pizza Hut and Getty Images.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota likes its fast food and its restaurants. People lined up nearly all day yesterday for the grand opening of the fast food restaurant Chick-fil-A in Sioux Falls.

Chick-fil-A joined the list of the city’s and state’s fast food restaurants. Here’s a few: Arby’s, Burger King, Chipotle, Dairy Queen, Hardee’s, McDonald’s, Sonic, Taco Bell, Taco Johns and Qdoba.

South Dakota has 63.9 fast food restaurants per 100,000 people, according to nicerx.com. The state had 1,394 eating places in 2017, according to Statista.

The National Restaurant Association said the state had 1,878 in 2018. Those sites generated $1.5 billion in estimated sales in 2018.

The state’s favorite chain restaurant? According to dailymail.com, it’s Denny’s.

McDonald’s ranks as the state’s favorite fast food restaurant, according to World Population Review.

South Dakota is also home to a variety of independent restaurants. Think of the main street cafe or a favorite downtown Sioux Falls restaurant.

A June 2020 report from Business Insider said independent restaurants make up about 70% of all restaurants.

The green and yellow of Subway is a frequent site across South Dakota as the chain as the most locations of any fast food company in the U.S. It has around 25,000 sites in the U.S., and 17 currently open in Sioux Falls alone. Nationally, McDonald’s is in second place.