SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting is underway in South Dakota and the deadline to register to vote is less than 20 days away.

If you are new to South Dakota, can’t remember if you are registered to vote or want to find your polling place for Election Day, here are a few steps to help you participate in democracy by casting a vote.

Am I registered to vote?

If you have recently moved to South Dakota or can’t remember if you have registered to vote, the Secretary of State’s website is the place to find out.

On that website, sdsos.gov, use the “Voter Information Portal” to find out if you have previously registered to vote, find polling place locations, find sample ballots and track absentee ballots. You must fill out the information exactly as it would read on your paper voter registration form with your first and last name, date of birth or your residential address zip code.

I’m not registered; how do I register to vote?

In South Dakota, voter registration is not allowed online. You will have to fill out a paper form through your local county auditor’s office or check a box while filling out paper form information when you apply for a South Dakota driver’s license.

The deadline for voter registration is 15 days before any election, per state law. For the Nov. 8, 2022, election that makes 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 the deadline.

To register to vote in South Dakota, you must fill out a voter registration form. You can find the form online, fill it out and print if off or print it off and fill out. The South Dakota Voter Registration Form must be turned into the county auditor’s office where you have a home residence. You can find the form attached below.

You will need to confirm you are a citizen in the United States of America and will be 18 years of age on or before Election Day. You can’t vote if you have been judged mentally incompetent or if you are currently serving a sentence for a felony conviction.

I’m registered to vote; how do I vote?

Voters can vote absentee in-person with their county auditor starting on Friday until the day before Election Day. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time on Election Day. For polling locations and sample ballots, see the Voter Information Portal on the SOS website.

In order to vote absentee by mail, registered voters must request an application from their county auditor or download and fill one out from the SOS website.

Voters submitting absentee ballot applications must have a photocopy of an approved photo identification card or have the form notarized. Acceptable photo identification cards include a South Dakota driver’s license or non-driver ID card, tribal photo ID, passport or other picture ID issued by the United States government, or a current student photo ID issued by a South Dakota high school or postsecondary education institution.

Learn more about candidates and issues

KELOLAND News wants to help you get to know the candidates running in your district before you head to the ballot box. On the KELOLAND Your Local Election Headquarters webpage, you’ll find the latest stories regarding campaign issues.

On that page, you can also find more about the candidates running for a seat in the South Dakota Senate and House of Representatives.

You may live in a district with only one candidate. In the Senate, there are 20 districts with only a Republican candidate on the ballot because there are no other opposing candidates.

In the South Dakota House, there are 12 districts with only Republican candidates on the ballot because there are no other opposing candidates.

What are the ballot questions?

All South Dakotans will vote on two statewide ballot questions – Constitutional Amendment D and Initiated Measure 27. Sioux Falls voters will also be voting on a city-initiated measure to ban the construction or permitting of new slaughterhouses within the city limits.

What’s Amendment D?

Constitutional Amendment D would amend the South Dakota Constitution to expand Medicaid eligibility to help provide medical coverage for low-income people in designated categories. The Legislative Research Council’s Fiscal Note for Amendment D says Medicaid expansion would cover 42,500 new individuals for a cost of $297 million, which would cost the state $32.5 million and give $63.5 million in general fund savings.

Proponents to Medicaid expansion say it will return more federal tax money to the state and allow South Dakota to use more federal funds on resident’s health.

Opponents to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota have said expanding health care will impact the state’s budget in the future.

What’s Initiated Measure 27?

IM 27 would legalize marijuana in small amounts for people age 21 and older. The measure legalizes substances considered felony-controlled substances under State law. Marijuana remains illegal under Federal law.

The LRC’s Fiscal Notes says IM 27 could create “marginal additional revenue in new civil penalty fines” and the state could see a “minimal decrease in expenses due to decreased incarceration for marijuana-related offenses.”

Proponents say legalizing small amounts gives people 21 or older the freedom to choose whether to use marijuana and allows police to focus on harsher crimes.

Opponents say legal marijuana will increase marijuana use for kids and not help foster healthy families.

Sioux Falls Slaughterhouse Initiated Measure

This measure would ban new slaughterhouses from being built and permitted to operate inside the city limits of Sioux Falls. It would not pertain to any existing slaughterhouses constructed and operating before the effective date of the measure.

Proponents started this ballot measure in response to Wholestone Farms’ announcement to build a hog processing facility on 175 acres near Interstate 229 and Benson Road. Wholestone Farms has constructed a “custom slaughterhouse” to open before the initiated measure goes into effect.

Proponents say slaughterhouse’s impact on the city will be negative and want to see them operate outside of the city limits.

Opponents have said the ban would hurt future businesses from coming to Sioux Falls and harm the agriculture industry and other industries in the area.