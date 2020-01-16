How cold is too cold for pets?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We may be able to add an extra fur coat to our attire and take it off whenever we please, but animals don’t have that luxury. When it comes to cold temperatures, sometimes their fur coat just doesn’t cut it.

Depending on the breed and age, certain types of dogs and cats can handle winter weather better than others.

According to Animal Planet, “short-haired breeds like Labrador retrievers, Weimaraners, Beagles and Greyhounds, as well as young, old or ill dogs are most susceptible to hypothermia, a potentially deadly condition where body temperature falls below normal. Signs include shivering, lethargy and lack of coordination. As the condition progresses, dogs may become comatose and die.”

Animal Planet also says, the exact temperature to bring in animals varies. Puppies, kittens and short-haired dogs should go inside when the temperature falls below 40 below Fahrenheit. Larger and furrier breeds who are acclimated to the cold should never be left outside when the thermostat hits 0° Fahrenheit.

Taking into account the windchill is also something to consider living in KELOLAND.

The American Veterinary Medical Association prepared a handout with tips to keep your pet safe during the winter.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also says you should:

• Store up activities for dogs and cats to do while you’re together indoors.



• Stock up ahead of time on all pet food and medicine your animals may need over the weekend—travel may be much more difficult or impossible in the event of a blizzard.



• Prepare for a power outage, especially if your family includes fish, reptiles or pocket pets.



• Have a coat and booties ready for any dog who needs them. Be ready to protect your pets from very strong wind and cold.



• Make sure your pets wear identification at all times (even better: have them microchipped as well) to dramatically increase your chances of reunification should one become lost.



• Keep your dog on a leash after heavy snowfall. Dogs are much more likely to get lost during winter, especially during and after a blizzard.