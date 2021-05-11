How are you getting to work today? Detours as Sioux Falls streets close for construction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the summer gets into the swing of things, drivers in the Sioux Falls area may notice their commute times stretching as a result of street work projects across the city.

Projects such as street resurfacing, diamond grinding, curb repairs and utility maintenance will all lead to periodic lane closures.

While the increased travel times due to these projects may lead to frustrations by drivers, it is important to remain patient. Sioux Falls City Principal Engineer Josh Peterson asks that commuters drive slowly and vigilantly when in construction zones, and recommends planning ahead if you know you’ll be facing construction.

“If you know you’re going through a construction zone, plan ahead and give yourself a little extra time to get to where you need to go,” says Peterson. “There’s going to be delays going through construction, just because we’re constricting traffic from what it usually is — make sure you’re not driving distracted.”

Peterson says that although lane closures will be in effect, the city always strives to keep routes open for traffic. In most cases, businesses along the routes will still be accessible through alternate routes or special lanes.

To keep up to date with street construction news, drivers can view the latest updates to the projects on the city’s web page.

Peterson says that if you have the opportunity to find an alternate route to your destination that avoids the construction, that will definitely be encouraged.

KELOLAND News has drawn together this map showing current projects and their recommended detours. Click on the highlighted routes for more information.