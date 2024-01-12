SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has been hit hard this week with heavy snow, high winds and freezing temperatures, and the southernmost part of the state is getting the worst of it.

KELOLAND News reached out to four counties in southeastern South Dakota to see how they’re handling the snow.

Charles Mix County

Ross Beeson, a supervisor for Rouse Township in Charles Mix County, said he thinks Rouse has gotten nearly 20 inches of snow in the last week and between 8-10 inches Thursday night.

“It’s hard telling, the way the wind blows it around,” he said.

Beeson said it’s been difficult removing all the snow with the high winds. The township hires someone to maintain and clean the roads.

“It’s been very challenging,” he said. “You get a clearing pushed open, then it blows back shut. With the light, fluffy snow, especially after this snow last night, it’s going to make it even more challenging. We have drifts that have been pushed open and they just get pushed higher and then they blow shut.”

Charles Mix County Sheriff Randy Thaler said the gravel county roads won’t be cleared off until the snow has stopped.

“When it’s snowing like this and blowing, the county, they will plow the hard surfaces or the black tops roads, but they won’t plow the gravel roads until the storm is over,” he said.

The county is in a blizzard warning through Saturday night. The wind chill in the county could get as low as -50°F with frostbite setting in under 10 minutes.

Both Beeson and Thaler said there have been no power outages or weather-related emergencies so far.

“As far as I know, the power has been staying on,” Beeson said. “I don’t think there’s been any emergencies fortunately enough so far. We’re hoping and praying it stays that way.”

Clay County

Vermillion Police Chief Crystal Brady says plows started removing snow off emergency routes at 3:30 a.m. Friday morning. She said the side streets in Vermillion will take awhile to get cleared, but they started the process at 11:30 a.m.

“Emergency routes that haven’t been plowed are hard to get through,” Brady said. “We just suggest people stay home. The city has closed their offices today to encourage the public to stay home.”

Along with the city, the Vermillion School District and University of South Dakota canceled classes and all school activities for the day.

Brady says the high winds make it hard to determine how much snow they got Thursday night into Friday, but a ruler in fresh snow on a street shows 3-3.5 inches.

The Vermillion Police Department is asking people not to travel if they don’t have to. The county is in a blizzard warning until midnight Jan. 14.

“Last night, we saw a lot of messages on Facebook of people just trying to get out of town and saying that the road conditions were not good,” Brady said. “In town, we’ve helped people push their cars out of the snow, so we’ve recommended no travel.”

Photos of Vermillion streets after the snow storm.

According to South Dakota 511, highway road conditions surrounding Vermillion have drifting snow, slippery roads with visibility less than a quarter mile.

Union County

Elk Point Police Chief Jacob Limoges estimated the town has seen more than a foot of snow over the last few days. The process for removing snow from streets has been slow going, he said.

“They’re working hard, they’re currently trying to get it cleared up,” Limoges said about the plow drivers. “A big portion of the issue is there’s been so much in such little time, they can only move so much at a time. It’s going to get to the point where they will probably have issues finding out where to put the excess snow too.”

Union County currently has a blizzard, winter storm and wind chill warning in effect. Although there are no ‘no travel advised’ warnings, Limoges said he wants people to stay off the roads when the weather is this bad.

“If you can stop from traveling, it’s better to just stay home,” he said. “If you get stuck, law enforcement, tow trucks, god forbid if somebody got hurt now fire department and ambulance, that are all going to go out and try and save them. They put everybody’s life at risk.”

Jerry Buum, supervisor for the Union County Highway Department, said they began clearing highways at 6:30 a.m. and most of them were cleared off by 11 a.m.

“It’s drifting in behind them,” Buum said. “Right now, they’re just waiting to see what happens. They’ll probably make another round.”

That second round won’t be for a while though. Due to the weather, all plows were pulled off the road at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Although the Union County Highway Department is working to get the roads cleared, Buum had this to say for people looking to travel in Union County over the next few days:

“With the blizzard conditions coming up, they might as well just stay home– that’s my suggestion.”

Yankton County

Crews departed at 4 a.m. to start clearing snow in Yankton, according to Adam Haberman, the city’s public works director. By 3 p.m., all emergency and side streets were plowed.

“It’s windy out and blowing the snow around, so there’s still some drifts occurring even after we plowed,” Haberman said. “We’ll continue to watch those throughout the next day here into tomorrow.”

The Yankton Live Cam from Friday, Jan 12.

Haberman echoed the other county officials’ consensus that if travel is not necessary, staying home is the safest option.

“With what’s predicted on Saturday for wind and with all this loose snow, travel could be difficult,” he said. “Might be best for people to just stay put if they can. Or definitely check the conditions before they decide to go somewhere.”