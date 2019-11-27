How a Sioux Falls native is combating veteran suicides

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 6,000 veterans died of suicide in 2017, according to the Department of Veteran Affairs.

According to the 2019 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, the annual number of veteran suicide deaths has been over 6,000 since 2008.

In 2017, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reports the rate of suicide was 2.2 times higher among female veterans as compared to non-veteran women. Male veterans had a rate of 1.3 time higher. Additionally, 69% of all veteran suicide deaths resulted from a firearm injury.

In South Dakota, the rate is consistent to the national suicide rate and the national veteran suicide rate.

2017 data sheet by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

One Sioux Falls native is hoping to help decrease those numbers, Chris Mercado, the co-founder and partnership director of Objective Zero Foundation.

