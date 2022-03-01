PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Lawmakers continue to have disagreements over where millions of federal dollars should be spent.

The latest example came on Senate Bill 44, which would give nearly $30 million in American Rescue Plan funds to Northern State University to demolish two existing buildings and build a new joint building for business and nursing students. You can view a design flythrough of the proposed new building online.

The Lincoln Hall Project at NSU has support from Governor Kristi Noem and passed the Senate 33-2.

Northern State University’s Lincoln Hall Project Appropriations Request. Source: NSU presentation.

On Tuesday, three Representatives led a charge against the project.

During the House Committee on Appropriations meeting, Rep. Steve Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls) moved a motion to send the bill to the 41st day. Rep. John Mills (R-Volga) seconded the motion.

“What I am seeing is this ongoing request for space for nursing training,” said Haugaard, who is seeking the Republican nomination for Governor. “I don’t see enough of Avera, Monument and Sanford stepping up to the plate to train their own staff. That’s a little hard to see when they make huge settlements with some of their employees.”

Haugaard said the current trajectory in health care would lead to paying for traveling nurses and other health care workers.

“We’re looking at all these projects and these dollars going out the door,” Haugaard said. “This is federal debt and we’re just sticking our hands out. Somebody needs to step back a little bit and slow this train down.”

Rep. Mills said the need for NSU is there, but he believes the state has a problem with not keeping old buildings.

“I don’t think we give near enough standing for our old buildings in this state,” Mills said. He pointed out NSU’s Lincoln Hall was built in 1917 and it could be retrofitted for the future like the Capitol in Pierre has been over the years.

He said NSU had to look hard for something wrong in the building and they only need 17% of the new building’s open classroom space.

“I just think we’re being short-sighted in our state by not treasuring our old buildings,” Mills said.

Haugaard’s motion ended up failing by a 4-4 vote. Rep. Mary Fitzgerald (R-Spearfish) was an excused absence from the vote and Chairman Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) delayed further action on the bill until the afternoon.

Karr said in his six years in the legislature, the Board of Regents has greatly improved its building requests and he said the ARP dollars, which he recognized were taxpayer dollars, needed to be used.

Rep. Linda Duba (D-Sioux Falls) responded to Haguaard’s comment about traveling nurses and pointed out there’s different reasons for each travel nurse. She said many of the state’s traveling nurses live in South Dakota.

“Our colleges have to come to us with a very viable plan to increase nurses in South Dakota,” Duba said. “Health care workers need this. We’ve got an opportunity. We got funding. We’re not using the general fund; let’s get this over the finish line.”

After the committee restarted Tuesday afternoon, SB 44 passed on a 6-3 vote.

Rep. Randy Gross (R-Elkton) changed his vote, while Haugaard, Mills and Liz May (R-Kyle) voted against the bill.