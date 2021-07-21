Hot, dry conditions this week causing more drought problems for producers

EUREKA, S.D. (KELO) — Another week of hot, dry weather conditions is making the drought harder to deal with for many farmers and producers in KELOLAND.

According to the KELOLAND Storm Center Update, the latest 7-day forecast will keep highs in the 90s many days. In northern South Dakota, many areas are 6-inches short of the average moisture for the year.

In northern McPherson County, Charlie Hoffman sent KELOLAND News a photo of a dugout being covered with dirt. Hoffman is a rancher and South Dakota state lawmaker.

A dugout being covered with dirt in northern McPherson County. Photo from Charlie Hoffman.

Hoffman said the dugout, built to trap and store water, was built in the 1960s. He said during the drought year of 1988, the farm lost cows in the dugout because the clay bottom “becomes quicksand-like once almost dry.”

This year’s drought caused the same issues as 1988 and some cows have been lost after being stuck in the dugout.

A payloader was used to cover the dugout up and Hoffman said it’ll be a prairie waterway for snow melt once again.