Hot, dry conditions bring water restrictions throughout South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Hot and dry conditions throughout KELOLAND are bringing water restrictions to some cities in the state.

Mitchell

Water restrictions went into effect for the city of Mitchell on Tuesday, June 8. These restrictions are due to concerns from the B-Y Water District.

The water restrictions apply to residents, businesses, City facilities and industries. The city said in a press release that addresses ending with an even number are able to water on even calendar days, while odd number addresses are to water on odd calendar days.

They are asking the city to not water between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The city provided a list of lawn watering techniques. These included watering early in the morning, rather than in the afternoon when it is the hottest and evaporation is greatest; water only when the lawn needs it; deep-soak your lawn, which means when you do water, do it for a long enough period for the moisture to soak to the roots where it will be most beneficial; position your sprinklers so the water is landing on grass or the garden, not on paved areas; and plant drought-resistant trees and plants and add mulch around them to slow evaporation and discourage weed growth.

Rapid City

The Rapid City annual mandatory water restrictions went into effect on Tuesday, June 1.

These restrictions state there is no watering allowed between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily. Odd numbered houses can only water on odd calendar days and even numbered houses can only water on even calendar days. No outside water is allowed on the 31st day of any month.

Manual watering with a handheld hose, bucket, sprinkling can or other similar containers is permitted.

Water conservation measures are utilized June 1 though August 31 each year in Rapid City under normal status conditions. These mandatory water conservation measures have been in place since the 1990s, with a purpose to maintain a conservation philosophy among city residents.

“Our City’s water plan has included water conservation measures since the 1990s,” said Jeff Crockett, Rapid City Water Superintendent in a Facebook post. “Water conservation has greatly impacted the community’s daily use of water. Maintaining conservation measures and keeping residents educated about the importance of water conservation practices is extremely important.”

Brookings

Brookings Municipal Utilities Lawn Watering Policy went into effect Tuesday, June 1 through September 30.

This policy has a schedule where on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, places with an even numbered address can water their lawns and on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, odd numbered addresses can water their lawns. On Sunday, everyone can water.

However, due to the hot temperatures last weekend, the city asked residents be conscientious and voluntary to limit their Sunday lawn watering on June 6.

Water usage from the months of December to March is averaged for each customer. During July, August and September billing periods, customers can use up to three times their individual winter average, or the city’s residential winter average, whichever is higher, and still pay the regular rate. Water usage that exceeds three time the average will be billed at double the regular rate.

Aberdeen

Aberdeen implements year-round water restrictions with the intent to encourage water use when it is most advantageous to the plants being watered.

Watering is allowed between 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. The city said that all you need on your lawn is one inch of water.

Private wells can still be used during these hours if the owner wishes to use them.

Pierre

As of Wednesday, June 9, the City of Pierre does not have any water restrictions in place. You can check out their website for any further updates.

Vermillion

There are no water restrictions in place for the City of Vermillion as of Wednesday, June 9. The city’s website may contain more information if there are any changes.

Watertown

The City of Watertown does not have any water restrictions as of Wednesday, June 9. Their website may provide further information if there are any restrictions put into place.