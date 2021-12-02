Hoskinson’s career high helps lead USF women past Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — USF shot 45% from the field as they powered their way past Augustana on Thursday, 71-55.

Augie grabbed the early lead at 4-2, but USF would answer with a 10-0 run to race out to a 12-4 lead and they would never look back.

The Cougars kept the Vikings at arm’s reach almost the entire contest. Augustana closed a gap a few times, but USF would answer and keep the around 8-12 for most of the game.

USF led by nine after one quarter, and then Augustana got back within six, 28-22.

It was an impressive 11-2 run to close the gap to six, but the Cougars never let Augie get closer.

It was an eight-point halftime lead for USF at 38-30.

The Cougars would lift that lead to eleven after three quarters.

The pressure was turned up in the fourth quarter as the Cougars built their lead to 73-55 with just a couple minutes to play.

Augustana would close the game on a 7-0 run, but it wasn’t enough as USF had earned the 73-60 win.

STATS

USF’s Dallie Hoskinson posted a career high 20 points while also collecting eight rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Megan Fannin added 16 points and six rebounds, while Olivia Gamoke scored ten points. 12 players stepped onto the floor for USF, while nine of them were able to score.

Augustana was led by Laruen Sees who posted 20 points. Aislinn Duffy added 10 points and Vishe’ Rabb collected nine. Nine Vikings scored on Thursday.

USF will host Wayne State on Saturday at 5:30 inside the Stewart Center. Augustana’s next game will also be Saturday as they travel to Marshall, MN to play SMSU.