Horses and beef and more will be coming if new state fair facility is built, Noem, officials say

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Huron Mayor Gary Harrington said folks in his city were hoping for a $5 million project to replace the South Dakota State Fairgrounds beef building that was destroyed in an Oct. 31 fire. He found out on Dec. 8 that Gov. Kristi Noem proposed a $19 million project that includes public and private funding.

“There is excitement,” Harrington said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Harrington’s comments were made at a Dec. 9 news conference in Huron on the proposed new livestock building on the fairgrounds.

Noem said the proposed project would be good for the South Dakota fairgrounds, the community of Huron and the state as a whole.

Information about the proposed state fair livestock complex included in the Governor’s budget address for Dec. 8.

It is the largest building project included in Noem’s proposed fiscal year 2022 budget. The $19 million project includes $3 million from insurance and $4 million from private donations, Noem said on Dec. 9. Her budget package from Dec. 8 shows $12 million in state funding for the $19 million project.

The state fair’s foundation will be helping raise money for the project, she said.

Brian Walsh, communications for the state fair, said in an email to KELOLAND News that the final insurance claims are still pending.

The project will need approval from the state Legislature. Noem said she would accept feedback on the proposal. Also, Noem said support is needed to make sure the proposed facility is built.

Penny Schlagel, an event organizer from Beresford, used the beef building for various equestrian events.

“It’s an investment in the state. It’s an investment in kids,” Schlagel said. “I don’t know if the rest of the state realizes how much the beef complex was used for equestrian events.”

She estimated that there are 20 weekends in the year when equestrian events are held at the former beef complex.

Schlagel said a new facility means the state will have the chance to draw even more equestrian events.

Noem said the Huron community should start building more hotels and restaurants as thousands of people will be coming to the area when the new proposed facility is built.

No data or projections on the number of events that could be held at the new facility were shared on Dec. 9 or during the Governor’s budget address on Dec. 8.

Walsh said in his email that “The beef complex is used year round. From November – March it hosts winter horse stalling and open riding. From late March – early November it typically hosts about 20 events accounting for over 50 event-days. From August through early September the facility is reserved in preparation for the state fair.”

Noem did give an example of the National Junior High School Rodeo Finals, which attracts more than 1,000 contestants each year and could be held at the proposed facility.

“That would be just the beginning,” Noem said of additional local, state and national events that could be held at the proposed facility. The junior high finals were held at the State Fair grandstand in 2019.

Harrington said when people drove by the fairgrounds on the weekend, the facility was almost always busy.

Participants at rodeos will camp on the multiple spots on the fairgrounds campgrounds, Harrington said. But he said, more restaurants and hotels are needed.

An Iowa State Fair official shared her state’s experience with livestock and equine shows.

“Our participation numbers show that there continues to be demand for livestock shows and equine events in the Midwest,” Jen Cannon, the competitive events director for the Iowa State Fair said in an email to KELOLAND News. “I don’t anticipate that trend changing in the near future. ​Even through the pandemic, it has been the agriculture events that have persevered.”

The proposed facility will have two rodeo arenas and be able to house 2,000 head of cattle.

Noem said the proposed facility would hopefully draw more participants in the state fair.

“During a typical fair the open class livestock program has approximately 1,200 livestock exhibitors with as many as 5,700 total livestock entries,” Walsh said in his email. “This includes beef, dairy, goats, sheep, rabbits, poultry, and hogs. Beef numbers alone account for approximately 200 exhibitors with as many as 600 entries. In addition, the 4-H livestock program has 2,961 livestock entries including 650 beef entries.”

Some numbers for 2020 and 2019 were available in state news releases. Although numbers were down during the pandemic in 2020, there were 1,600 exhibitors in open class and non-livestock competitions, 800 Future Farmers of America and more than 3,000 4-H livestock and static entries, according to the state fair organization.

In 2019, there were more than 1,600 exhibitors in open class livestock and non-livestock competition. There were more than 12,000 4-H livestock and static exhibits.

The proposed new building would be 200,000 square feet, about twice as large as the old beef building.

It’s about 42,000 square feet smaller than a livestock arena on the fairgrounds in North Dakota.

Renae Korslien, the general manager of the North Dakota State Fair, said the 242,000 square foot building includes two large arenas and other space.

The main arena has 3,500 seats with backs.

“We show horses right where (country recording artist) Alan Jackson (performs),” Korslien said of the multi-use of the main arena.

The complex is also the site of events outside the fair such as Norsk Hostfest in Minot, an annual agriculture show and others.

Horse entries in the annual state fair have declined since 2015 but the overall horse activity at the complex is good, Korslien said.

“There is a large (horse) event two days before the state fair,” Korslien said of an event that uses the fairground complex.

The proposed building comes as South Dakota’s state fair attendance has roughly flattened since 2015. The state reached 217,231 in 2018 and dropped to 205,172 in 2019. The attendance hovered around 211,000 in 2016 and 2017 and was about 210,000 in 2015. The fair is five days long.

Noem said the facility would hopefully help draw more attendees to the state fair.

Comparatively, attendance at the nine day North Dakota State Fair has hovered around 300,000 since 2015. Attendance was 318,248 in 2018 and 293,145 in 2019. The fair was not held in 2020 during the pandemic.

Noem said on Dec. 9 that not every South Dakotan attends the state fair or would bring livestock to show in the proposed facility, but they may come to another event such as a gun show at the new facility.

The $12 million state money earmarked for the project is more than $11 million earmarked for the state’s K-12 schools, and also more than money earmarked for other projects such as $10 million for upgrades to state databases for improved security and $3.4 million for technical equipment to four colleges.

But Noem’s budget also includes 2.4% increase in funding for K-12 public schools in addition to the $11 million and $100 million for broadband investment.

Noem said the $19 million price tag is based on similar projects in other states.

Iowa completed the Richard O. Jacobson Center in 2010. The $20 million project was spurred by a $3.5 million donation from Jacobson, said Mindy Williamson of the Iowa State Fair. The arena seats 3,500 and is connected to the horse barn.

The Iowa State Fair recently completed a $12.5 million, 43,000 square foot project for 4-H use on its fairgrounds in 2019, according to Williamson. The building will be used for events and other gatherings outside the fair, she said.

Many of the projects at the fair are conducted through the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation. Williamson said the foundation considered existing events at the 4-H facility and the number of events that could be held in an improved facility when it developed the project’s plan.

The Iowa State Fair is one of the largest in the nation in terms of attendance and livestock numbers.

The fair had 55,820 livestock entries in 2019, Williamson said.

Of all entries, livestock and non-livestock, 17% are open class livestock entries, 14% are 4-H livestock entries and 10% are FFA livestock entries, Williamson said.

The fairgrounds and its buildings are the site of multiple events throughout the calendar year including weddings, gun shows, swap meets and livestock events, Williamson said.