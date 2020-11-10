Honoring veterans in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to the U. S. Department of Veterans Affairs, November 11 is regarded as Veterans Day because fighting ceased between the Allied Nations and Germany on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of World War I.

President Wilson proclaimed November 11, 1919, as the first commemoration of Armistice Day, the department said on their website. The site goes on by saying, in 1938, President Eisenhower issued the first Veterans Day Proclamation.

The website said the order states:

“In order to insure proper and widespread observance of this anniversary, all Veterans, all Veterans’ organizations, and the entire citizenry will wish to join hands in the common purpose. Toward this end, I am designating the Administrator of Veterans’ Affairs as Chairman of a Veterans Day National Committee, which shall include such other persons as the Chairman may select, and which will coordinate at the national level necessary planning for the observance. I am also requesting the heads of all departments and agencies of the Executive branch of the Government to assist the National Committee in every way possible.”

Do you have a veteran in your life? KELOLAND News wants to honor them on Veterans Day, November 11. One way KELOLAND News is celebrating Veterans is with our special: Veterans Voices. It airs at 6:30 p.m. local time on Veterans Day.

We’re also asking you to send in photos of your veterans and their stories for a KELOLAND.com Original. If you’d like to be contacted for a story, please include that information as well.

Send in your photos with their stories to WFowkes@keloland.com.