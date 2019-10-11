LIVE BLOG: Midwest Honor Flight – Mission 6

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — 120 Vietnam Veterans from South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota are heading to Washington D.C. on Saturday.
Live Blog:
🔜 Veterans and Guardians arrive at Sioux Falls Regional Airport
Below is a listing of the rest of the day. This may change.
National Anthem with flight
Boarding the flight
✈ Flight to Washington D.C.
💺 If you would like to track the flight, click here. The flight is scheduled to arrive in Washington D.C. at 9 a.m. (ET).
Arrival at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
US Marine Corps War Memorial
Arlington National Cemetery
Changing of the Guards
Air Force Memorial
Navy Memorial
WWII Memorial
Korean and Vietnam War Memorial
Return to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
✈ Flight to Sioux Falls
💺 If you would like to track the flight, click here. The flight is scheduled to arrive in Sioux Falls at 8:30 p.m. (CT)
Welcome home at Sioux Falls Arena
This event will be open to the public. Doors open at 7:45 p.m. The veterans are expected to arrive at 9:30 p.m. (CT).