LIVE BLOG: Midwest Honor Flight – Mission 6

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — 120 Vietnam Veterans from South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota are heading to Washington D.C. on Saturday.

🔜 Veterans and Guardians arrive at Sioux Falls Regional Airport

Below is a listing of the rest of the day. This may change.

National Anthem with flight

Boarding the flight

✈ Flight to Washington D.C.

💺 If you would like to track the flight, click here. The flight is scheduled to arrive in Washington D.C. at 9 a.m. (ET).

Arrival at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

US Marine Corps War Memorial

Arlington National Cemetery

Changing of the Guards

Air Force Memorial

Navy Memorial

WWII Memorial

Korean and Vietnam War Memorial

Return to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

✈ Flight to Sioux Falls

💺 If you would like to track the flight, click here. The flight is scheduled to arrive in Sioux Falls at 8:30 p.m. (CT)

Welcome home at Sioux Falls Arena

This event will be open to the public. Doors open at 7:45 p.m. The veterans are expected to arrive at 9:30 p.m. (CT).