Holiday shopping helps keep state, city budgets healthy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It is the holiday shopping season and the two words “sales tax” are among the two most important words of the season.

“Sales tax is one of the top drivers of the general fund for state government. It’s also a key revenue source for many municipalities,” Nathan Sanderson, the executive director for the South Dakota Retailers, said.

South Dakota’s fiscal year 2022 general fund budget relies on sales and use tax for about 64% of its revenue. That’s a total of $1,182,606,191, or in short form, $1.2 billion. One of the state’s largest expenses is education.

In the city of Sioux Falls, sales tax makes up 39% of the city’s general fund revenue in the fiscal year 2022 budget. That’s a total of about $76.5 million.

The city plans to spend about $24.9 million on streets, $44.8 million in the police budget and $32.6 million in the fiscal year 2022 budget.

South Dakota’s sales tax and use tax is 4.5%. Use tax applies after the transaction takes place and only on

goods and services on which South Dakota sales tax was not paid, according to the South Dakota Department of Revenue. Use tax applies to all goods and services that are used, stored or consumed in South Dakota.

Items bought in a store or online are subject to sales tax. Sales tax is applied to the gross receipts of all retail sales.

The city of Sioux Falls has a penny tax that is geared toward city operations and another penny geared toward capital improvements. A third is dedicated to entertainment purposes. Retail sales include sales of gifts, clothes and similar items.

So, in a state which relies heavily on sales tax for revenue, the holiday shopping season is very important.

“For a lot of retail businesses the last quarter of the year, the last three months October, November and December is their biggest quarter in the entire year,” Sanderson said. “So when retail businesses do well during the holiday shopping season that has a trickle-down effect to state government and then to local government. In short, if retailers have a good holiday season, state government and local government usually does pretty well too.”

The National Retail Federation has predicted a possible record holiday shopping season for 2021. Sales are expected to be 8.5% to 10.5% more than in 2020. The 2020 holiday shopping season was no slouch even with COVID-19. About $777 billion in sales were recorded in 2020. About $843 to $859 billion in sales are expected this year.

Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday

Traditional big shopping days of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday are approaching.

All benefit South Dakota in terms of sales tax revenue.

“People are still paying attention to Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, there’s no question,” Sanderson said.

Black Friday has traditionally been considered the start, or big holiday shopping day. BlackFriday.com said $14.13 billion in sales were recorded on Black Friday in 2020. Sales could hit $17 billion on Friday, according to BlackFriday.com.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Small Business Saturday posted gains in 2020 over 2019, according to the Small Business Administration.

The SBA said in December 2020 that an estimated $19.8 billion was spent at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday. In 2019, $19.6 billion was spent. The SBA used data from American Express.

American Express said that holiday shopping at small businesses has the potential to contribute an estimated $695 billion into the U.S. small business economy.

Cyber Monday was the idea of the National Retail Federation. The day started in 2005 as an alternative to brick and mortar store shopping on Black Friday.

DigitalCommerce360.com said that Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving, should generate about $11.3 billion in sales this year.

How do the state, cities benefit from the 3 days?

Since Nov. 1, 2018, the state has been collecting sales tax from online sales through Legislative and court-approved law.

“The online sales (tax) figures really speaks to the importance of the legislation,” Sanderson said.

Although online sales tax and sales tax from brick and mortar stores are up, without the online tax, the state would “be in a real tough way,” Sanderson said.

In Sioux Falls, for example, there was $1,283,337 in remote, or online, sales tax returns in October paid to the state, according to the S.D. Department of Revenue. October taxes are the most recent available from the state.

Online, or remote, taxes due are listed for selected cities in the state.

Like Sioux Falls and the state, the city of Aberdeen is an example of the key role sales tax plays in the budget.

Sales tax revenue is the largest consistent source of revenue for the city of Aberdeen, according to the city’s 2021 budget. Retail trade makes up about 60% of the city of Aberdeen’s taxable sales, according to its 2021 budget.

Taxable sales in Aberdeen come from physical stores and online sales.

The DOR listed that $147,000 was due from Aberdeen.

The city spends its sales tax revenue on public safety, public works and other departments that operate daily in the city.

The November 2020 online data from the DOR showed that $117,510 was due from Aberdeen.

Even very small towns have remote sales taxes. Brandt paid $406 in November of 2020.

The city of Sioux Falls also tracks remote, or online, retail sales taxes. From October 2020 to October 2021, there was a 53%, or $11.5 million, change in remote retailer sales, according to the city’s finance department.

Online sales are not just on Cyber Monday, Sanderson said. Retailers, including brick and mortar stores that are locally owned and department stores, are offering online shopping throughout the year, he said.

Taxable sales in the state have been at a steady growth pace over the past three years, according to the DOR. Taxable sales are the amount of sales and use taxable sales subject to state tax or reservation tax and do not include gross sales.

The state reported an average growth of 5% in sales and use tax over 10 years prior to the 14% growth from fiscal year 2020 to fiscal year 2021.

Individually, Sioux Falls had $5,351,122,788.29 in taxable sales in 2020, according to the DOR. Of that, $3,174,687,383.67 was in retail trade.