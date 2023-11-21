SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Once Thanksgiving wraps up on Thursday, Sioux Falls will have plenty of holiday events for the family to enjoy this weekend.

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

November, 24

The lighting for the Christmas tree outside of the Washington Pavillion will begin at 6:25 p.m. Before the lighting, there will be entertainment and refreshments starting at 5:45 p.m. Attendees are asked to gather on the corner of 11th Street and Main Avenue for the lighting of the 45-foot tree.

Parade of Lights

November, 24

The 31st annual Sioux Falls Parade of Lights hits the Downtown Sioux Falls streets at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24. The parade route starts on 13th and Philips and ends on 5th Street. Philips Avenue will close at 6:45 for the parade and part of 12 and 13th Street and 1st Avenue will close at 5:15 for parade staging. Bleachers, porta potties and parking will be available near downtown.

KELOLAND News will livestream the parade from the second level of the State Theater. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter and Scot Mundt will provide commentary for the event.

Parade of Lights After Party

November, 24

The Holiday Inn Sioux Falls-City Centre is hosting an after-party in the Palisades Room directly after the parade at 8:30 p.m. The event is free, open to the public and will feature live music by Elizabeth Hunstad, a cash bar and free cookies and cider.

Awards for floats will also be given out during the after-party. Award categories include “Best Use of Lights,” “Best Workmanship,” “Spirit of Sioux Falls,” “Mayor’s Choice,” “Downtown Sioux Falls Award” and the “Hometown Pride Award.”

Jingle Bell Run

November 24

The annual run starts at 5 p.m. at Fawick Park. Same-day registration is from 1-4:45 p.m. at the 605 Running Company. The Jingle Bell Run supports the Arthritis Foundation. The Sioux Falls chapter has raised over $22,000 of the $26,000 goal.

Winter Weekends

November 24- December 17

Downtown Sioux Falls is hosting winter festivities throughout December near the new 10th Street mural. The event includes photo opportunities, bumper cars on a plastic ice rink, food trucks from Black Iris Coffee and Chick-fil-A. Live music will be provided by Dakota Entertainment and features DJ Holiday Music, Carol-aoke and Holiday Carolers. Winter Weekends are Fridays from 5-8 p.m., Saturdays from 1-8 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The kick off event on Friday, November 24 will run an extra two hours from 5-10 p.m. during the Parade of Lights.