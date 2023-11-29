SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – From meet and greets with Santa to holiday shopping markets, communities around KELOLAND have plenty of events to get your family in the holiday spirit.

Here’s a list of holiday events going on throughout the month of December in Sioux Falls, Madison, Brookings and the Black Hills.

Sioux Falls

Art Collective

December 1-2

Local artists display their work at the Washington Pavilion twice a year for the largest local art gathering in the Sioux Falls area. Art for sale includes prints, originals, jewelry, trinkets and clothing. The event runs from 1-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

605 Made Holiday Market

December 2

To shop all things “605,” head to the lower level parking ramp of the original Cherapa Place building from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m on December 2. Admission is free and put on by Sioux Falls.Business and Knotty Gnome Variety and Salvage.

Storytime with Santa

December 10

The Old Courthouse Museum will be hosting Santa and Mrs. Clause for a storytime on December 10. The event is free and runs from 1-3 p.m.

A Holiday Evening at The Pettigrew Home

December 14

The Pettigrew Home will be holding a Christmas party from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, December 14. The event will feature holiday decorations, festive decorations, horse-drawn wagon rides and open tours through the museum.

Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play

December 14-16

The Good Night Theatre Collective is putting on a live radio play adaptation of “Miracle on 34th Street.” Tickets cost $20 and showtimes are December 14-16 at 7:30 p.m.

Candlelight Concert: The Nutcracker

December 15

The Candlelight concert at the Laurel Ridge Barn will feature music from “The Nutcracker” and other holiday classics like “O Holy Night,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” and “The First Noel.” Tickets range from $26-$65 with showtimes December 15 and 22 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

A Christmas Carol

December 15-17, 20-23

The Premiere Playhouse will be performing their annual production of “A Christmas Carol” throughout December. Tickets range from $35 to $38.

Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas

December 23

This comedic play will take the stage on December 23 at 2 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion. Tickets range from $29 to $62.

Winter Weekends

December 1-3, 8-10 and 15-17

Downtown Sioux Falls is hosting events at the 10th Street mural every weekend in December leading up to Christmas. Winter Weekends open Fridays from 1-5 p.m., Saturdays from 1-8 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m.

Madison

Multiple businesses in Madison are getting together to celebrate the holidays with Madison’s Magical Christmas on Saturday, December 2. The day begins with the Armory’s Day with Santa from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Parade of Lights starts at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Madison, followed by the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree and a soup supper back at the Armory.

Events throughout the community:

Bud’s Clean Up- Face painting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prairie Shores- Stories and pictures with Elsa and letters to Santa from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Community Center- Madison’s Magical Pool from 1-4 p.m.

Dakota Cinema- Free showing of “Elf” at 1 p.m. and “The Grinch” at 1:15 p.m.

Encore Family Store- Photo opportunity with Frosty from 12:30-2 p.m.

The Beauty Bar – 20% off storewide from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Specialized Floor Coverings – Milk and cookies with the Grinch from 1-3 p.m.

St. Thomas Catholic Daughters- Cookie Walk from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gaylen’s Gourmet Popcorn – Letters to Santa all day

Brookings

Festival of Lights

December 1

The 28th annual Festival of Lights parade will begin at 7 p.m. in downtown Brookings. There are multiple activities before the parade like writing a letter to Santa at the Children’s Museum starting at 5 p.m. and a Santa meet and greet at Dakota Insurance.

McCrory Gardens Glow Party

December 2

Every year, McCrory Gardens transforms their land into a winter wonderland. The Glow Garden opens December 2 and will run until January 6. General admission is $10 and children under 5 are free. Santa is set to make an appearance on December 3 from 1-4 p.m.

Madrigal Performance

December 1

The Madrigal Dinner is a recreation of an Elizabethan Yuletide feast where members of the SDSU choir perform during a traditional meal. Tickets start at $60 and performance dates include Nov. 30-Dec.2 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.

A Christmas Celebration

December 1-3

The South Dakota State University dance team is putting on an interpretation of The Christmas Story. The dance company is asking the audience to “reflect on their humanness during this holiday season.” Shows are December 1-2 at 7:30 p.m. and December 3 at 2 p.m.

Morning Family Holiday Party

December 9

On December 9, Brookings Cinema 8 will be hosting a free event with face painting, crafts, refreshments, an appearance from Santa and a free theater showing of “The Wish.” Registration is required.

Holiday Market at the Museum

December 9

The Brookings Farmers Market and the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum are partnering for the fourth year in a row to present the Holiday Market. Multiple vendors will be present including Thaden Family Donuts, Harvest Soap Company, The Farmhouse Table, Emilia Rost Artwork and more. The market runs on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Merry Marketplace

December 15-16

Brookings’ annual winter craft and holiday shopping event will be held at the Dacotah Bank Center, formerly known as the Swiftel Center. The event runs from December 15 from 4-7 p.m. and December 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Black Hills

Holiday Wreath Workshop

November 30- December 2

Jolly Lane Greenhouse will be hosting 5 holiday wreath workshops this week. There will be freshly harvested greenery and a design specialist to help guide people through the wreath-making process. The workshops will be Nov. 30 at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. and December 2 at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Christmas Tours of the Adams House

December 1

The Adams House has decked the halls for Christmas and giving special festive tours throughout December. There will be tours December 1-3, 8-10 and 15-17 and cost $12 for non-members and $5 for children.

Christmas Nights of Light

November 20- December 23

Storybook Island has also gotten into the festive spirit with their Evening of Illumination event. The basic entrance fee is $4, but a VIP pass for $14 will include admission, a train ride, carousel ride and cup of hot chocolate.

Zonta Festival of Trees

November 29- December 2

During the first weekend in December, the Spearfish Park Pavilion will be lined with trees for viewing and auction. Throughout the weekend, there will be special musical performances, a meet and greet with Santa, story time and tree auction.