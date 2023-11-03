SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There will be a big opportunity to support local businesses and get a head start on holiday shopping this weekend with the Downtown Sioux Falls Holiday Boutique Crawl.

On Saturday, November 4, 10 downtown boutiques will be offering discounts, appetizer samplers and prizes worth $500 from 10:00 a.m.-6 p.m.

“It’s always a good way to kick off the holidays and a fun way to get people excited and shopping,” said Ondrea Stachel, owner of Veza boutique and organizer of the crawl. “From a business perspective, we still run different promotions or specials, but it doesn’t have to be Black Friday or Small Business Saturday. It’s another excuse to get people out shopping heading into the season.”

Veza is going into its first birthday on the same day as the Boutique Crawl, so their store will be going all out on Saturday with free coffee from The Source in the morning and cocktails in the afternoon, along with macaroons from CH Patisserie. Veza will also have an extra 20% off sale items, Stachel said.

Items for sale at Veza for the Holiday Boutique Crawl.

MK Threads will be expanding their clearance section and taking an additional 10% off clearance items. They’ll also be serving spiked cider and sampling the new MK Threads holiday chocolates and Cake in a Cup. They are also running a sale for 40% off Halloween decor.

Treats, clothes and shoes on sale at MK Threads.

Shannon Thiessen, a model and stylist of MK Threads, said the boutique has participated in similar Crawls in the past and appreciates the energy events like this bring to downtown.

“We get new faces and we have regulars come in, people kind of treat it like a special outing,” Thiessen said. “It’s for the community and brings people downtown who maybe wouldn’t otherwise come down here and it’s good for business.”

At Terra Shepherd, they are taking 15% off people’s entire purchase. The promotion includes all skin care products, leather goods and clothing from the 150 small brands housed in the store.

Natural soaps at Terra Shepherd.

Sustainable clothing at Terra Shepherd

Everything sold at Terra Shepherd is sourced with sustainability and ethical production in mind, owner Sara Jamison said. They recently launched their first handbag line that was handmade and produced in Ethiopia. The Terra Shepherd leather purses are also included in the 15% off sale.

Terra Shepherd’s Ethiopian handbag line.

Jamison said the boutique crawls are a way to meet with customers and also build community, rather than competition, with the other boutiques downtown.

“Building community is the foundation of our business, not only with our customers but with the other boutique owners because we are better with all of us down here,” Jamison said. “That’s what this crawl represents, building community and supporting each other and putting on an event to get people down here.”

Chelsea’s Boutique will have 25% off select jackets and long sleeves and a buy 2 get 1 free on clearance items. They will also serve wine from 2-5 p.m.

Jackets and sweaters on sale at Chelsea’s for the Holiday Boutique Crawl.

Emma Kuiper, the owner of Chelsea’s, say they try to be mindful of what items they discount so customers get seasonal, in-style items rather than clothes they can’t wear for months.

“Sometimes stores try to do sales on summer items, but it’s just not something you’re going to wear to any of your events coming up because it’s cold,” Kuiper said. “We try to choose things that you can apply to your outfit today and not wait for the next season to come.”

The 10 businesses participating in the 2023 Holiday Boutique Crawl are Chelsea’s, Lauriebelles, Layered Elements, Mint + Basil, MK Threads, Primp, Rose & Eugene, Terra Shepherd, Threads by Simply Perfect and Veza.

Customers will have the opportunity to win $500 in prizes if they visit all 10 locations and get stamps on their Boutique Crawl passport. Passports will be located at all locations and names for the prize winners will be announced during the week of November 6.

“The crawl softens the blow of holiday shopping because it’s more of a warm, fun environment, less stress,” Kuiper said. “I think it’s an easier way for people to ease into the holiday season.”