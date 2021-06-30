Hoffman, Aberdeen pick up narrow win over S.F. West

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A strong start fueled a narrow 4-2 win for Aberdeen Post 24 over Post 15 West in Wednesday’s Game of the Day.

Post 24 turned back-to-back doubles into a run with the first two batters of the game.

Tyler Hoffman lines a double to left centerfield. Prehn scores in the top of the first.



After 1: @aberdeensmittys 1 @SFpost15west 0 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/VMNLSPDvNe — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 30, 2021

Aberdeen didn’t stop there as they would load the bases in the second inning and that’s when Hoffman delivered yet another run producing double.

Another run producing double by Tyler Hoffman, but this time it scores two.



After 1 1/2: @aberdeensmittys 3 @SFpost15west 0 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/kjnNlGX5lS — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 30, 2021

After a couple of scoreless innings, Sioux Falls West finally got on the scoreboard with a sacrifice fly, though they still trailed 3-1 after five innings.

Post 15 West would inch closer in the sixth inning when Jamie Legg singled in Matt Winterton.

Sioux Falls trailed 3-2 after six innings.

Post 15 West attempted to keep the margin at one, but that didn’t last long as a two out double, followed by an error on the next batter led to a run scored.

Nick Clemens would close the door in the seventh as Aberdeen went on to earn just their fifth win of the season with a 4-2 win over Post 15.

Sioux Falls West would earn a 13-3 win in the second game of the double header.

Click the video player below to watch the full game from Wednesday:

Aberdeen was led by Tyler Hoffman who delivered two doubles and three runs batted in, in the 4-2 victory.

Max Prehn added a pair of hits as well.

Jamie Legg led Sioux Falls West as he went 2-3 with a single, a double and a RBI.

Austin Wagemann earned the win for Post 24 as he threw five innings and allowed just one earned run, while scattering seven hits.

Nick Clemens claimed the two inning save.

Jacob Ebeling struggled early, but settled in late. He suffered the loss as he allowed three runs on four hits and three walks, while striking out two.

The KELOLAND.com Game of the Day returns on Friday, July 2 when the Renner Royals hosts Yankton Post 12 at 1 p.m.