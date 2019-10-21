High school journalists students meet up at USD for convention

VERMILLION, SD (KELO) — 140 high school students from across the state came together in Vermillion to talk about journalism.

The 2019 Student Press Convention was held at the University of South Dakota.

The students either participate in newspaper or yearbook programs at the 12 schools represented, some from as far away as Sturgis.

One of those students is Timothy Stolpe. He is the co-editor-in-chief of the Sioux Falls Lincoln High School Stateman.

“I do think there is this beauty in getting to tell people the truth,” Stolpe said.

This past summer, Stople received national recognition as a Free Spirit Scholar. The program founded by South Dakota-native Al Neuharth brings one high school journalist from every state to Washington, D.C., to meet with the nation’s leading journalists.

Stople was South Dakota’s representative.

“I’m doing a feature this month and just getting to sit down with these people who I don’t necessarily understand their story or I don’t understand their culture, getting to ask those questions fills me up with so much joy and I’m excited for other people to read that story and to understand what I learned,” he said.

A focus this year was on digital technology and reporting in a digital world.

“We get to shed a light on something not many people might notice is happening, especially in this climate where it’s not necessarily going to show up in your face because we have all these screens in front of our faces,” Stople said.

Journalists from across the area, including KELOLAND Media Group, spoke with the students about the industry and future opportunities.

KELO representing at the South Dakota High School Press Convention. A great day speaking to the next generation of… Posted by KELO Michael Geheren on Monday, October 21, 2019

At the end of the event, there were contests for newspapers and yearbooks across the state.

