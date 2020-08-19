High school football preview show airs Wednesday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND High School Football Preview Show returns this Wednesday, August 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Travis Fossing and Sean Bower highlight some of the top teams from all seven football classes as the season nears its’ start.

Friday, August 21 marks the beginning of the 2020 South Dakota football season. Teams from the three 9-man classes and class 11 ‘B’ will return to action this Friday.

We will preview the seasons for 21 teams from across the entire state of South Dakota.

You can watch tonight’s preview show on KELO-TV or by clicking on the link below: