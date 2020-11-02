High School football playoff picture: semifinal Friday (Nov. 6)

This is an ongoing story that will update throughout the week with cancellations/postponements.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A total of 27 games were played across seven classes in South Dakota in the quarterfinal round of the high school football playoffs.

Below is an in-depth look at all seven classes and their semifinal matchups:

11AAA

Courtesy SDHSAA: Class 11AAA Semifinals

The class 11AAA semi-finals will feature four of the state’s top five teams.

Sioux Falls Roosevelt will host Harrisburg in a rematch of their game on September 25. Roosevelt rolled to a 46-21 win over the Tigers in Harrisburg. Round two will be played at Howard Wood Field with a spot in the Class 11AAA state championship on the line.

That game will livestream on KELOLAND.com with play-by-play from KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter.

Brandon Valley will host the three seed, Sioux Falls Lincoln. The Patriots are coming off a very competitive and exciting win over Sioux Falls Washington.

On the other hand, Brandon Valley is coming off a dominant win over Aberdeen Central, 43-8.

The Lynx will look to complete the season sweep of the Patriots. Brandon Valley earned the 41-21 win over Lincoln, back on October 2.

2019 Champion

Harrisburg earned a 35-15 win over O’Gorman, who was the 2019 state champion. This means there will be a new state champion crowned in class 11AAA in 2020.

11AA

Courtesy SDHSAA: Class 11AA Semi-finals

Class 11AA is exactly the same as class 11AAA as four of the time five seeded teams have reached the semi-finals.

Top-seeded Brookings enters the semi-finals with an impressive 10-0 record. The Bobcats have cruised through their opponents scoring more than 42 points per game. However, their defense has been equally impressive, as the Bobcats are only allowing less than 10 points per game to their opponents.

Brookings will host Huron in the semi-finals. The Tigers will look to avenge their regular-season loss to Brookings back on August 28, when the Bobcats picked up a 32-23 win.

Second seeded Yankton cruised past Douglas, while Pierre found a strong fight from Mitchell.

The two teams will meet in a rematch of their September 11 matchup, where Yankton put an end to Pierre’s 18 game win streak with a 52-29 decision.

Since that game, Pierre has not allowed an opponent to score more than 28 points in a single game.

2019 Champion

The Governors have won three straight state championships, though Yankton will look to put an end to that on Friday, November 6.

11A

Courtesy SDHSAA: Class 11A Semi-finals

Tea Area entered the playoffs as the lone unbeaten team in class 11A. Following a forfeit by Lennox, Tea found themselves in the semi-finals, where they will host Madison.

The Bulldogs are coming off a dominant, upset win over Dakota Valley, 40-7.

The two teams met back on September 25 in Madison, as Tea Area cruised to a 34-14 win over the Bulldogs.

Similar to Brookings’ dominance in class 11AA, the Titans are scoring more than 37 points per game, while allowing just 11 points per game to their opponents.

Canton will host West Central in a rematch of a week nine contest that we saw on Oct. 22.

Canton earned a 12-7 win, in which the C-Hawks stopped the Trojans from scoring on the game’s final play.

2019 Champion

Canton is the defending class 11A champion, following a blowout win over Lennox.

The Trojans will look to end the C-Hawks title defense, though the C-Hawks will have something to say about that.

11B

Courtesy SDHSAA: Class 11B Semi-finals

Unlike the state’s three biggest classes, class 11B saw no upsets in the quarterfinal round. Three of the final four teams enter the semi-finals with an undefeated record.

The state’s top seed, Winner, is coming off an impressive 30-0, shutout win over McCook Central/Montrose. Winner (7-0) will host Sioux Valley (7-1). The two teams have not met this season.

Mobridge-Pollock (7-0) will make the trip to Bridgewater to play the 8-0 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Seahawks. The two teams have not met this season, though one of them will lose their first game, while the other team will reach the state championship with an unbeaten record.

2019 Champion

The Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Seahawks claimed the 2019 state class 11B championship with a 21-14 win over Winner.

The Seahawks have played in three consecutive state championships, while Winner has played in three of the last five state title games.

9AA

Courtesy SDHSAA: Class 9AA Semi-finals

Class 9AA was another class that saw no upsets in the quarterfinal round. Two games resulted in close outcomes, while the other two games were more decisive.

Class 9AA has been impressive all year and the semi-finals are no different. All four teams in the class 9AA semi-finals have an undefeated record, which means none of the teams have met this season. All four teams claimed the top spot in their respective regions.

Viborg-Hurley will host Platte-Geddes, while Hamlin will host Lemmon/McIntosh.

2019 Champion

Viborg-Hurley is the defending class 9AA champions and has been considered the favorites most the season to repeat, despite the loss of starting quarterback Chase Mason.

The Cougars have still been dominant with back-up quarterback Blake Schroedermeier.

While the Cougars have been considered a favorite, class 9AA is as wide open as any other class, featuring four teams in the semi-finals, who have a combined 31-0 record.

9A

Courtesy SDHSAA: Class 9A Semi-finals

The top four teams in class 9A have advanced to the semi-finals, including three unbeaten teams.

Howard will host Canistota/Freeman in the semi-finals in a rematch of their triple-overtime game on September 11. The Tigers earned a narrow 16-14 win.

Wall will host Warner in a battle of unbeaten teams, which means that the two teams have not met this season.

2019 Champion

Canistota/Freeman is the defending class 9A champion. The Pride is coming off a 46-34 win over Britton-Hecla in last year’s state title game.

9B

Courtesy SDHSAA: Class 9B Semi-finals

Similar to the state’s three largest classes, class 9B has four of their top five seeded teams in the state semi-finals.

Class 9B is the state’s only class that does not feature an undefeated team.

Top-seeded Kadoka Area will host Dell Rapids St. Mary. The Cardinals are coming off their 40-22 upset win over fourth-seeded Faith. The Cardinals traveled 5 hours to Faith last week and will travel the three hours across the state to play Kadoka on Friday.

Herreid/Selby Area will host Wolsey-Wessington on Friday in the semi-finals. The two teams are both in Region One but did not play each other in 2020.

2019 Champion

Colman-Egan is the defending state class 9B champion and they were eliminated in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs by Herreid/Selby Area, the same team they beat in the 2019 class 9B state title game.

The Wolverines will look to reach the state championship game for their second straight season, which would be the first time that the school had reached back-to-back state championships in school history.

Canceled/Forfeited Games

Only one game was forfeited due to COVID-19 in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

Date Class Second Round Canceled Games October 30, 2020 11A Lennox vs. Tea Bold= Forfeit

13 games were postponed in the first round of 11B and 9-man playoffs due to the weather.

Two games were canceled in class 9B in the first round. Avon backed out of the first round, due to COVID-19. Estelline/Hendricks took Avon’s spot, but they ended up with a forfeit.