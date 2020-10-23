High School Football Playoff Picture: October 29

This is an ongoing story that will update throughout the week with cancellations/postponements.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first round of the high school football playoffs is being played on Oct. 22-23 for class 11B and 9-man football. The other three 11-man classes will begin on October 29.

Class 11AAA

Courtesy SDHSAA: Class 11AAA Quarterfinal Bracket

*Schedule Note: The seventh and eighth seed are not yet determined due to a postponed game. Aberdeen Central was set to host Watertown on Thursday, Oct. 22, but due to the weather, the game was postponed to Friday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m.

Sioux Falls Roosevelt lands themselves as number one in class 11AAA, following their impressive 44-7 win over Washington.

Brandon Valley sits in second following an impressive 6-1 season. The Lynx had an off week last Thursday, due to a COVID-19 cancelation by Rapid City Stevens.

The next three seeds fell in the order they did, due to the new 11AAA rule.

#3 Sioux Falls Lincoln will host #6 Sioux Falls Washington. It will be the third time that the two teams have met, including Lincoln’s 28-20 win on Oct. 15.

The final class 11AAA game features a rematch from Oct. 22 as Harrisburg and O’Gorman will meet for the second time in eight days.

The only difference is that O’Gorman will host Harrisburg, instead of the other way around.

Class 11AA

Courtesy SDHSAA: Class 11AA Quarterfinal Bracket

The top seed in class 11AA goes to 9-0 Brookings, who is fresh off a 41-0 win over Yankton. The Bobcats will host Spearfish in the quarterfinal round. The two teams met in week eight, when Brookings picked up a 63-0 win over Spearfish.

Yankton (8-1) earned the second seed where they will host Douglas. The Bucks hosted Douglas on Oct. 16 and Yankton rolled to a 42-14 win.

Pierre (6-2) lands themselves as the third seed as the Governors will host Mitchell. The two teams recently crossed paths on Oct. 16 as Pierre picked up a 48-20.

The final class 11AA quarterfinal game is #4 Sturgis Brown vs. #5 Huron. The two teams met back on September 25 in Sturgis. The Scoopers picked up a narrow 21-19 win over the Tigers.

Class 11A

Courtesy SDHSAA: Class 11A Quarterfinal Bracket

Tea Area stands as the top seed in class 11A, wrapping up a perfect 8-0 season, with an overtime win over Dell Rapids, on Oct. 22.

The Titans will host Lennox. The two teams crossed paths on October 2 with the Titans picking up a 54-14 win.

Canton (6-2) is fresh off their narrow 12-7 win over West Central in week nine. The C-Hawks will host Milbank (4-3). The two teams have not met in over fifteen years,

The final class 11A quarterfinal game in #4 Dakota Valley vs. #5 Madison. The Bulldogs earned the 22-16 win over Dakota Valley on August 28.

Class 11B

Courtesy SDHSAA: Class 11B First Round

Class 11B opened their first round of playoffs on Oct. 22. Due to snowy weather, three of the first round games were postponed until Friday, Oct. 23.

Winner, McCook Central/Montrose, Sioux Valley, Elk Point-Jefferson and Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan each collected first round wins,

#1 Winner is a perfect 7-0 and will host McCook Central/Montrose (4-3). The two teams have not met this season.

#4 Sioux Valley will host #5 Elk Point-Jefferson in a rematch of their September 18 contest. The Cossacks picked up the 44-26 win.

Class 9AA

Courtesy SDHSAA: Class 9AA First Round- October 22

Six of eight first round games were played on Thursday, Oct. 22, while two of them were postponed due to weather.

Hamlin, Florence/Henry, Viborg-Hurley, Arlington/Lake Preston, Platte-Geddes and Hanson earned first round playoff wins.

The quarterfinal round will be reseeded, which is why only Viborg-Hurley and Hamlin have been placed into the quarterfinal.

Class 9A

Courtesy SDHSAA: Class 9A First Round- October 22

Half of the class 9A games were postponed until Friday, Oct. 23, due to weather.

The other half of games were completed on Thursday where Howard, Canistota/Freeman, Lyman and Castlewood picked up wins.

Just like class 9AA, the 9A quarterfinals will be reseeded following the completion of the first round. Howard is a perfect 7-0 and owns the top seed points in the state, which is why they are set as number one.

Class 9B

Courtesy SDHSAA: Class 9B First Round- October 22

Similar to class 9A, the 9B class saw half of their first round games postponed due to weather. However, class 9B is the only class that has seen a forfeit.

Bison and Estelline/Hendricks have forfeited their games, allowing Dell Rapids St. Mary and Corsica-Stickney to advance to the quarterfinals.

Scotland and Colman-Egan each picked up a first round win on Thursday.

9B will be reseeded following the first round of the playoffs, just like class 9AA and 9A.

Canceled/Postponed Games

Thirteen games were postponed in the first round of 11B and 9-man playoffs due to the weather.

Two games were canceled in class 9B in the first round. Avon backed out of the first round, due to COVID-19. Estelline/Hendricks took Avon’s spot, but they ended up with a forfeit.