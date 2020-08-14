High School fall sports season begins in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota High School Activities Association made the decision in July to move forward with a 2020 fall sports season, with the main reason being based on the positive impact that sports and activities have on the kids.

“That’s the basis behind the decision is the well being of the kids and knowing the positives that activities and athletics bring. That’s why we are going to give it a shot and we will certainly monitor so that we are able to give a safe and top level environment for our kids as best we can,” SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director John Krogstrand said.

Tennis has already began this fall and soccer will begin on Friday, August 14, however practice has been going on since the beginning of August.

“Honestly, everybody is excited to be out there and be participating and to give it a shot. Certainly there is a lot of challenges with trying to make this work and make it as safe as we can, because ultimately, the safety of our athletes, our coaches and our fans is in the front of every school’s mind as we take a look at this,” Krogstrand said.

Football will begin on August 21 for 9-man and class 11 ‘B’. The rest of the 11-man classes will begin on August 28. Despite the cancellation of many local college football seasons, the South Dakota high school season will begin on time.

“A lot of our conversations do come from that level (college) and you can look back at this March. If Rudy Gobert doesn’t happen, then who knows, maybe we play some state tournaments and those things. It’s something we are always aware of,” Krogstrand said.

The season will go on as planned, but just like March, the board understands that there may be a potential stopping point, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been blessed with a very good working relationship with the Governor’s office and with the Department of Health. Both of which at the state level, but also at a higher and more local level,” Krogstrand said. “Really it’ll just be an ongoing conversation in all of our sports, is monitoring and seeing what’s happening in our schools and learning environment. We are interscholastic and if the scholastic doesn’t happen, than there isn’t room for activities and athletics.”

Football begins on August 21 and volleyball begins on Tuesday, August 25.