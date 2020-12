SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND High School Basketball Preview show is set to air on KELO-TV on Wednesday, December 9 at 6:30 p.m.

KELOLAND’s Sean Bower and Grant Sweeter will preview all three classes for both boys and girls.

The show will preview 20 different teams from the across the state, and you can hear from each of those teams.

There will also be a preview of the first KELOLAND SportsZone of the winter season, which will air Friday night.