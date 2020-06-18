Here’s what we know about COVID-19 after five months

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a little over three months since South Dakota saw its first case of COVID-19. Since then, health officials have expanded their knowledge of the coronavirus.

Pre- and Asymptomatic spread

The CDC conducted a series of scenarios about pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic spread of COVID-19. All scenarios produced varying results but, officials broke down the information further.

From the study the CDC conducted, the results show that in Scenario 1 that 20% of infections were asymptomatic; Scenario 2 showed 50% asymptomatic; Scenario 3 had 20%; Scenario 4 had 50%; and Scenario 5 showed 35%.

Related to that is the infectiousness of asymptomatic individuals relative to symptomatic people.

Scenario 1: 50%

Scenario 2: 100%

Scenario 3: 50%

Scenario 4: 100%

Scenario 5: 100%

For the full details of the planning scenarios see the document below:

New COVID-19 statistics

January 20 was the first identified case of COVID-19 in America. Since then, health officials have compiled results from around the country.

The first chart depicts the hospitalizations by race and ethnicity. American Indian and Alaska Native have this highest hospitalization rate. Non-Hispanic White have the lowest.

The next is comparing the mortality rate from COVID-19 to those with pneumonia and influenza.

When you can be around others

After recovering from COVID-19, figuring out when you can be around others is perplexing. The Centers for Disease and Control has various recommendations depending on your circumstance.

If you know you had COVID-19 or had various symptoms of it, here’s what the CDC suggests for when you should join others:

3 days with no fever and

Symptoms improved and

10 days since symptoms first appeared

If you tested positive but don’t have symptoms, the CDC says you can be around others after 10 days have passed since you took the test.

If you’ve been around a person who tested positive for COVID-19 officials say you should self-isolate for 14 days.

For those with a compromised immune system who tested positive, you might have to stay at home away from people longer than 10 days. The CDC recommends you talk to your doctor.