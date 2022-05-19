SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lawmakers in Pierre were the ones who put Constitutional Amendment C on the June primary ballot and many seeking office in Pierre continue to support the change.

Rep. Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids, brought the original version that called for it to be on the November 2022 ballot. Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, amended it to put it on the June 2022 ballot during the 2021 session.

KELOLAND News has received 63 responses from the more than 100 state Senate and House candidates on the June primary ballot. One of the seven questions asked to candidates was about his or her stance on Amendment C and why.

Of the responses received so far, 48 candidates responded they support Amendment C, while six have opposed it and nine said they are not yet decided on the issue or did not answer the question.

There’s 27 districts with Republican primaries, while two districts will have Democratic primaries. Eight districts will not have any primary elections.

All voters, regardless of party registration, will vote on Amendment C, which would require 60 percent of voters to approve a ballot measure that involves changing taxes or spending more than $10 million.

Many of the responses in favor of Amendment C say they want to make tax increases harder and believe the general public should be held to a higher standard like the 2/3rd majority needed to approve tax raises in the South Dakota Legislature.

One candidate against Amendment C said the measure attempts to quiet the voices of South Dakota voters and others opposed said it takes too much power away from the people. Another candidate worried about “unintended consequences” and will vote against Amendment C.

You can find all the candidate responses on the Election Page and in the breakdown below. Not sure what district you live in? Find your voter registration information on the Secretary of State’s Voter Information Portal.

Northern, central and eastern S.D. districts

Southeastern South Dakota Districts

Western South Dakota Districts

For registered Democratic and independent voters, there will only be local primaries for the state House races in Sioux Falls-based District 11 and District 26A located in Mellette and Todd Counties.

All the candidate stories will be updated with answers and photos from candidates when they are received.

Districts that won’t have any primaries are: District 6 (Harrisburg and Tea), District 10 (central and eastern Sioux Falls), District 15 (central and northern Sioux Falls), District 17 (Vermillion and North Sioux City), District 18 (Yankton), District 21 (Wagner, Platte, Plankinton, White River and Gregory), District 22 (Huron and Redfield) and District 27 (Wall and Pine Ridge Reservation).