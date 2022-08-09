MISSION, S.D. (KELO) — Feather Colombe wanted to create a better world for everyone and uplift Native Americans, showing off her community beyond stereotypes and misconceptions.

“Oh, she was so vivacious. She stuck up for herself. She was very strong willed and honest,” Jackie Colombe said.

Feather Colombe.

Jackie is Feather’s grandmother and she and her husband helped to raise the young girl for most of her life. On the Colombe ranch, which Feather called the Colombe Castle of which she was the princess, Feather played with the horses, enjoying any time spent outdoors. Her passions expanded beyond horses, though, and she excelled in wrestling at Todd County High School.

“Yeah, she was athletic. She liked hand drum,” Jackie recalled. “Their team won the hand games in Rapid [City].”

But on May 1, 2014, Feather Colombe was killed in a crash following a high-speed police pursuit. The pursuit began due to a speed violation in Mission and continued outside of the town and onto a gravel road. Due to a traumatizing event in Feather’s childhood, she was terrified of tribal law enforcement, Colombe explained.

“She was terrified since she was alone and afraid to stop,” Colombe said.

That morning, Jackie and Jim Colombe received a call that their “baby girl” had been killed and their lives were forever changed.

“Our lives were totally shattered, our hearts broken beyond repair that early morning,” Colombe said. “Our baby was gone.”

In the eight years since her death, the Colombe’s have never parted with the pain of losing their granddaughter, and still find it difficult to talk about even now.

While Feather died in a police pursuit, Colombe said that that is not how she wants her life to be remembered. Colombe describes Feather as a loving, spiritual young lady who had a big heart. “We called her an old soul.”

“She would say ‘When life knocks you down, roll over and look at the stars, there will be a better day,’” Colombe said.

In high school, Feather was asked to travel to Washington D.C. to speak at a conference on behalf of Todd County High School. Feather used her platform to talk about experiencing poverty, her Native heritage, and her dreams of uplifting her community and be a voice for change.

“Growing up, I always wanted to reach out to the people beyond our reservation,” Feather said in a speech at a national conference. “I always wanted to make my family, friends, as well as other Native people proud to speak out for them.”

The speech Feather gave in Washington D.C., printed in a program at her funeral.

That is how Colombe wants her granddaughter to be remembered: As a young, intelligent woman who cared for her community. Colombe is still immensely proud of Feather’s speech and keeps all the newspaper clippings about her trip to D.C.

While Feather’s death is still painful to revisit, Colombe would still like to see laws changed regarding high-speed pursuits, especially on gravel roads.

“We don’t want any family to go through what we have. Such a totally unnecessary loss of a promising young life,” Colombe said.

Feather’s headstone.

While visiting with the Colombe family, they took our KELOLAND News crew to Feather’s grave on the property. The day was quiet and calm but when we reached her grave, a wind gust blew suddenly.

“That’s Feather telling us she’s with us,” Colombe said.